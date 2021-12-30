NFL Week 17 underdogs: Bengals end Chiefs' streak; Cardinals get right vs. Cowboys





I’ve been saying this for weeks: Cincinnati can beat anyone in the league on a good day. That left me looking like a fool on a handful of Sundays when they flatlined against the Chargers, stumbled against San Francisco and zombied through a dull win over the Broncos. The flipside, though -- sweeping the Steelers and Ravens -- hints at the juicy upside of a Joe Burrow-led offense that can crush on the ground or leave an enemy dizzied through high-octane aerial acrobatics. Burrow’s play has been top-five worthy and his collection of weapons make life a dark dream for the enemy. Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have both topped 1,000 yards through the air, with Tyler Boyd not far behind. Cincy’s pick-your-poison lineup prevents defenses from stacking the box against Joe Mixon, allowing the Bengals to roll as one of the AFC’s most versatile attacks. The formula will be tested against a smothering Chiefs defense allowing a league-best 12.9 points per game since Week 8. Burrow, though, hits the scene as a top-two passer against pressure in terms of completion percentage and yards per attempt. His star has risen, burning bright in the Ohio evening. Our friends in the desert adore the Chiefs (-210), but I flat-out expect the Bengals (+176) to win.