Top 10 NFL rushers exceeding expectations in 2021: Browns trio thriving; 49ers' Deebo Samuel stars

Look, a massive surprise! I set the carries minimum to 70 for running backs to include some players who have had to step in and proved to be productive in a big spot, and Johnson has defined this role in 2021. He has carried the ball just 70 times, but has certainly made the most of them, gaining an average of 2.36 yards over expected per carry, far and away the best mark in the NFL among qualifying running backs. He's used his elusiveness and quick change-of-direction to pick up many of those extra yards, gaining four first downs over expected in 2021. More than 55 percent of his attempts have included rush yards gained over expected, perfectly capturing just how effective he's been in a minor role. The Browns had to call upon Johnson to carry them to victory against the Broncos in a Thursday night affair, and he was up to the challenge.





And get this: Cleveland's offensive line is setting a fairly low expectation in 2021, tying for 22nd in expected rushing yards at 4.2 per attempt, below the league average of 4.29. Johnson, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb have teamed up to help the Browns gain rush yards over expected on a league-high 41.1 percent of all carries this season.