NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 31

The Washington Football Team announced Friday that running back Antonio Gibson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is out for Sunday’s game against rival Philadelphia.

Washington's top back has been the motor of the club's ground game. In 15 games, Gibson has generated 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 237 carries while battling through injury.

With J.D. McKissic on injured reserve, Gibson's absence means a hefty load for rookie Jaret Patterson. The undrafted rookie has carried 50 times for 188 yards and a TD this season.

At 6-9, Washington isn't mathematically eliminated from postseason contention ahead of Sunday bout against the seventh-seeded Eagles.