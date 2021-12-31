Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 31

Published: Dec 31, 2021 at 11:35 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Washington Football Team announced Friday that running back Antonio Gibson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is out for Sunday’s game against rival Philadelphia.

Washington's top back has been the motor of the club's ground game. In 15 games, Gibson has generated 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 237 carries while battling through injury.

With J.D. McKissic on injured reserve, Gibson's absence means a hefty load for rookie Jaret Patterson. The undrafted rookie has carried 50 times for 188 yards and a TD this season.

At 6-9, Washington isn't mathematically eliminated from postseason contention ahead of Sunday bout against the seventh-seeded Eagles.

Washington also placed guard Ereck Flowers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The club signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad and designated LB Khaleke Hudson to return to practice.

Also out for Washington on Sunday will be offensive lineman ﻿Samuel Cosmi﻿ (illness) and cornerback William Jackson III (calf). Defensive end ﻿Montez Sweat﻿ (personal), wide receiver ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (illness) are each questionable.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Arizona Cardinals have activated offensive lineman Sean Harlow from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) missed a second consecutive day of practice on Friday and wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) also missed practice for a second day in a row. Jackson hasn't played since Week 14 with Tyler Huntley having filled in prior to Huntley missing Week 16 due to COVID-19 and Josh Johnson taking the reins. Should Jackson be unable to play Sunday, Huntley is likely to get the starting nod again.
  • Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and defensive lineman Ed Oliver (ankle) are questionable for Sunday.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin) is out for Week 17, left tackle Cameron Erving (calf) and safety Sean Chandler (groin) are doubtful and cornerback C.J. Henderson (shoulder) and linebacker Jermaine Carter (groin) are questionable.
  • The Chicago Bears have activated defensive lineman ﻿Akiem Hicks﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals placed wide receiver ﻿Trenton Irwin﻿ and cornerback ﻿Trae Waynes﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Denver Broncos wide receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out versus the Chargers on Sunday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
  • Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that it's doubtful quarterback Jared Goff (knee) will play Sunday against the Seahawks and that Tim Boyle is likely to start again.
  • The Indianapolis Colts have activated running back Marlon Mack and safety Jahleel Addae from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars activated six players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday: defensive lineman Josh Allen, running back Travis Etienne (who reverts to injured reserve), tight end Luke Farrell﻿, linebacker Myles Jack, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿, pass rusher Jordan Smith and linebacker Damien Wilson.
  • The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he is out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Head coach Mike Zimmer later announced quarterback ﻿Sean Mannion﻿, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, will start in Cousins' place. Vikings cornerback ﻿Cameron Dantzler﻿ is doubtful for Sunday, while tight end ﻿Tyler Conklin﻿ (hamstring), defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker ﻿Chazz Surratt﻿ (illness) are each questionable.
  • Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (hand) won't play against Washington, while running back Jordan Howard (stinger) is questionable to play.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive lineman Chris Wormley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated receiver Mike Evans from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed punter Bradley Pinion on the list.
  • The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Titans wideout ﻿A.J. Brown﻿ (calf) was back at practice Friday after missing Thursday and told reporters it was "no problem."

Roster moves

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars signed offensive lineman ﻿D.J. Fluker﻿ to the practice squad.

