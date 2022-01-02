Around the NFL

Colts QB Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols, will play vs. Raiders

Published: Jan 02, 2022 at 10:02 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Carson Wentz is a go.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.

Wentz was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday after spending five days sidelined by the virus. The Colts QB still needed a symptom check and clearance from a medical professional Sunday in order to take the field against Las Vegas. He received that.

Indy's starting signal-caller tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and as an unvaccinated player, was slated to miss at least 10 days under the old NFL-NFLPA protocols. But under revised protocols, Wentz's window to test out shrank from 10 to five days if asymptomatic, giving him the opportunity to get back just in time for a potential playoff berth-clinching showdown on Sunday.

The Colts (9-6) can secure their second consecutive trip to the postseason simply with a win over the Raiders (8-7).

