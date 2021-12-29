Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

Around the NFL

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season

AFC

CLINCHED:

Kansas City Chiefs -- AFC West division title

Buffalo Bills (9-6) (vs. Atlanta (7-8), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BUF win + BAL loss or tie OR
  2. BUF win + LAC loss or tie + LV loss or tie OR
  3. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss + LV loss OR
  4. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  5. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  6. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC Loss + LV loss OR
  7. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  8. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  9. BUF tie + LAC loss + LV loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie

Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) (vs. Kansas City (11-4), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. CIN win OR
  2. CIN tie + BAL loss or tie OR
  3. BAL loss + CLE-PIT tie

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

  1. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + MIA loss or tie OR
  2. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + NE loss OR
  3. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + MIA loss or tie + NE win OR
  4. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE tie + MIA tie + BUF win or tie OR
  5. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE loss + MIA win + BUF win or tie

NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for Cincinnati that involve multiple tie games.

Indianapolis Colts (9-6) (vs. Las Vegas (8-7), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

  1. IND win OR
  2. IND tie + BAL loss + NE loss or tie OR
  3. IND tie + BAL loss + MIA loss or tie

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) (at Cincinnati (9-6), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + TEN loss

New England Patriots (9-6) (vs. Jacksonville (2-13), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NE win + MIA loss or tie OR
  2. NE win + LV loss or tie OR
  3. NE tie + MIA loss + LV loss + LAC loss or tie OR
  4. NE tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR
  5. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  6. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + MIA win + BUF win

NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for New England that involve multiple tie games.

Tennessee Titans (10-5) (vs. Miami (8-7), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. TEN win OR
  2. IND loss OR
  3. TEN tie + IND tie

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

  1. TEN tie OR
  2. LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR
  3. LAC loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
  4. BAL loss or tie + NE loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Dallas Cowboys -- NFC East division title

Green Bay Packers -- NFC North division title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- NFC South division title

Arizona Cardinals -- playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams -- playoff berth

Green Bay Packers (12-3) (vs. Minnesota (7-8), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Green Bay clinches NFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. GB win + DAL loss or tie OR
  2. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR loss + TB loss or tie OR
  3. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR tie + TB loss

Los Angeles Rams (11-4) (at Baltimore (8-7), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

  1. LAR win + ARI loss or tie OR
  2. LAR tie + ARI loss

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) (at Washington (6-9), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PHI win + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  2. PHI win + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie OR
  3. PHI tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie OR
  4. PHI tie + MIN loss + NO tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie

San Francisco 49ers (8-7) (vs. Houston (4-11), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SF win + NO loss or tie OR
  2. SF tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

