Tom Brady-led Buccaneers beat Washington for franchise's first playoff win since '03 Super Bowl

1) Age is, undoubtedly, but a number for at least one NFL player. ﻿Tom Brady﻿ became the oldest player to throw a postseason touchdown pass in NFL history Saturday, throwing his way past ﻿George Blanda﻿ (who did so in 1970) with his 36-yard completion to ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ to open Tampa Bay's touchdown-scoring efforts on the night. His second touchdown pass established what would essentially prove to be a futile tail-chasing for the Washington Football Team, which repeatedly drew within a possession of Tampa Bay but never could get over the hump. The reason is simple: Brady kept them at bay with his arm. After ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ led an impressive and efficient touchdown drive, Brady responded with a perfectly placed strike to ﻿Mike Evans﻿ for a gain of 35, putting the Buccaneers in Washington territory with emphasis. Though they settled for a field goal on the drive, the throw and possession punctuated the Bucs' greatest strength on Saturday night: The composure and delivery of Brady. The veteran was excellent when free from pressure, completing 14-of-26 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and a rating of 110.7, and he was nearly as effective when under duress, finishing with a line of 8-of-14 passing for 143 yards and a 92.3 rating when Washington registered a pressure, per Next Gen Stats. It's long been known the best way to beat Brady is to get in his face and make him uncomfortable, but his quick decision-making and experience proved to be greater than anything Washington threw at him, even after sacking him three times. As has been the case for most of this season, the Buccaneers are only as good as Brady. On Saturday night, they were excellent with the ball in their control.