Week 18 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Raiders to punch playoff ticket; Seahawks upset Cardinals





This point spread cares not for the Rams’ five-game losing streak to the 49ers, which I find a lot more instructive than most historical stats. The coaches haven’t changed. The general strengths and weaknesses haven’t changed. The Rams have struggled with the 49ers’ size for years, and the possibility of Trey Lance starting will only help San Francisco's running game. Then again, Matthew Stafford was only around for one of these games, the Rams' defense is quietly peaking and this game is for the division title on L.A.'s side. I like the Niners to cover more than I like either team to win, but this Rams squad has proven resourceful in the fourth quarter lately.