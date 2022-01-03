Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert among 12 Eagles placed on COVID-19 list

Center Jason Kelce﻿, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert are among a dozen Philadelphia Eagles players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

The Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening in each team's regular-season finale. Each player will all have a chance to be cleared in time for Saturday's game.

Last week, NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocols, as of Dec. 28, 2021, have cut the standard isolation timeframe following a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days down to five regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear a minimum of 24 hours since their last fever without fever-reduction medication and be cleared by a team physician before he can return.

Thusly, each Eagle has a chance to be on the field for Philadelphia's Week 18 game, but will miss ample practice time in the week ahead.