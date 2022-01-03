Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert among 12 Eagles placed on COVID-19 list

Center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert are among a dozen Philadelphia Eagles players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
Also going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as announced by the team, are: linebacker Genard Avery, safety Marcus Epps, guard Nate Herbig, running back Jordan Howard, cornerback Avonte Maddox, safety Rodney McLeod, running back Boston Scott, linebacker Alex Singleton and tight end Jack Stoll.
The Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening in each team's regular-season finale. Each player will all have a chance to be cleared in time for Saturday's game.
Last week, NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocols, as of Dec. 28, 2021, have cut the standard isolation timeframe following a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days down to five regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear a minimum of 24 hours since their last fever without fever-reduction medication and be cleared by a team physician before he can return.
Thusly, each Eagle has a chance to be on the field for Philadelphia's Week 18 game, but will miss ample practice time in the week ahead.
The Cowboys (11-5) have already clinched the NFC East and the Eagles (9-7) have sewn up a wild-card berth and are currently seeded seventh in the NFC.