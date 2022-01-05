2021 NFL playoffs: Projecting all 14 postseason teams and seeding

Week 18 opponent: at Raiders (9-7) | Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC





The outcome of Sunday night’s tilt between the Chargers and Raiders will go a long way in determining the entire AFC playoff field, as both of these teams -- and the ripple effect of which seed they end up with -- could be very disruptive. My model has the Chargers making the playoffs in 53.2 percent of simulations and the Raiders in 51.9. The Chargers' playoff probability is nearly identical to my win projection for them against Vegas (53.2 percent), but if you extend out the decimal points, you find the playoff percentage is a bit higher because it factors in that a tie on Sunday night would also earn them a postseason spot.





Justin Herbert has been less effective against the blitz all season, including in his Week 4 win over the Raiders. Good news for L.A. in this weekend's win-and-in matchup: The Raiders have blitzed at the lowest rate in the League (15.2%). Against the Raiders' blitz in that early-October game, Herbert was 3 of 10 for 23 yards and had a 39.6 passer rating. However, when Vegas didn't blitz, he was 22 of 28 for 199 yards, three TDs and a 132 passer rating. For the season when facing the blitz, Herbert has a lower completion percentage (69.8 vs. 59.6) and passer rating (102.2 vs. 91.3).