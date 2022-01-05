Around the NFL

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) returns to practice on limited basis

Published: Jan 05, 2022 at 03:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ will return to practice Wednesday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Jimmy G threw for the first time on Tuesday since he suffered a thumb injury on Dec. 23. The QB looked good enough he'll be limited in practice today.

Shanahan added that Wednesday's session wouldn't be full speed and noted Trey Lance would get the majority of reps.

Lance got the start in the Niners' 23-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Shanahan noted after the victory that if Garoppolo were healthy in Week 18, he'd remain the starter. The QB getting a limited practice on Wednesday is the first step.

Shanahan added that he doesn't plan to announce the starting QB before game-time for competitive reasons. 

San Francisco faces the L.A. Rams on Sunday. The 49ers would clinch a playoff berth with a win or a New Orleans loss in Atlanta.

