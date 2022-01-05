49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) returns to practice on limited basis

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ will return to practice Wednesday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Jimmy G threw for the first time on Tuesday since he suffered a thumb injury on Dec. 23. The QB looked good enough he'll be limited in practice today.

Shanahan added that Wednesday's session wouldn't be full speed and noted Trey Lance would get the majority of reps.

Lance got the start in the Niners' 23-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Shanahan noted after the victory that if Garoppolo were healthy in Week 18, he'd remain the starter. The QB getting a limited practice on Wednesday is the first step.

Shanahan added that he doesn't plan to announce the starting QB before game-time for competitive reasons.