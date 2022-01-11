Weighing fifth-year options for 2019 NFL Draft's first-round picks: To exercise or not to exercise?

Exercise the option? Yes.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿White has been everything the Bucs wanted as an explosive, productive, do-it-all linebacker. He's become one of the top LBs in the NFL after taking his game to the next level during the Bucs' Super Bowl run, when he had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 38 tackles (three for a loss) in three playoff games. For everything White's done up to this point and everything he will do for this organization, it's a no-brainer to pick up his option and eventually take care of him with an extension.