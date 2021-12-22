NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 22

The Kansas City Chiefs received some positive news Wednesday regarding their ongoing COVID-19 issues.
The organization registered zero new positive cases for the virus following the latest round of testing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The Chiefs placed seven players, including star wideout Tyreek Hill, on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. A day prior, K.C. placed star tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward on the list.
Rapoport reported Butker will miss the team's Week 16 matchup against the Steelers because he is unvaccinated. Elliott Fry is expected to kick in his place.
Per the NFL's updated COVID protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocol within one day if they register two negative tests and are asymptomatic.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Buffalo Bills listed defensive end Jerry Hughes (neck), safety Micah Hyde (back) and receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) as limited on the estimated injury report.
- The Carolina Panthers are placing kicker Zane Gonzalez on IR, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Gonzalez is dealing with a quad strain that will keep him off the field for the remainder of the season. Carolina later announced the move. Safety Sam Franklin and recently signed defensive end Azur Kamara were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) has been cleared for contact and will participate in practice. Head coach Matt Rhule later told reporters that Cam Newton will get the start this Sunday, but Darnold is expected to play at some point.
- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be limited in practice with an ankle injury. Chicago removed offensive lineman Larry Borom, defensive back Eddie Jackson and practice squad linebacker Sam Kamara from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tight end Jesper Horsted was placed on the list.
- The Cleveland Browns activated tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Greg Newsome II was placed on the list. Head coach Kevin Stefanski re-joined the team after clearing COVID protocols.
- The Denver Broncos officially ruled quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) out for Week 16. Linebacker Malik Reed was activated from the COVID list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars designated tight end Dan Arnold for return from injured reserve. Linebacker Dylan Moses (knee) took the practice field for the first time this season; Moses will remain on the reserve/non-football injury list. Running back Travis Etienne, who hasn't played this season due to a foot injury, was placed on the COVID-19 list.
- The Minnesota Vikings activated running back Alexander Mattison from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will take over Saleh's duties until he clears protocol.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Devin Bush, offensive tackle Zach Banner and linebacker Marcus Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster moves
- The Carolina Panthers signed kicker Alex Kessman to the practice squad.
- The Cleveland Browns are waiving punter Jamie Gillan , per Pelissero.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back Ryquell Armstead to the active roster from Green Bay's practice squad.
- The New York Jets signed receiver Isaiah Zuber and cornerback Kendarius Webster to the practice squad.