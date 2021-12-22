Broncos rule QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) out for Week 16, Drew Lock to start vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos' playoff hopes will be in Drew Lock's hands on Sunday.

Quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ won't be available to play in a key divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion, coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday, per 9News' Mike Klis.

Bridgewater was upended at the end of a scramble on Sunday in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and was concussed after making contact with the ground with his facemask and shoulder. He was hospitalized overnight, but was released on Monday and placed in the club's concussion protocols. It's the second time this season Bridgewater has suffered a concussion.

The veteran has completed 285 of 426 passes this season for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 14 starts. He beat out Lock in one of the league's more competitive preseason quarterback battles, although Lock's play in spot duty this season hasn't left any doubt that Bridgewater is the club's best option.

The Broncos are tied with the Raiders at the bottom of the AFC West with identical 7-7 records. That makes Sunday's game of huge importance to the playoff prospects for both teams. In their first meeting, the Raiders beat the Broncos 34-24 on Oct. 17.

With only seven AFC playoff spots available, the Broncos and Raiders are tied with the Dolphins and Browns for tenth-best record in the conference.