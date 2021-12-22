Around the NFL

Broncos rule QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) out for Week 16, Drew Lock to start vs. Raiders

Published: Dec 22, 2021 at 02:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Denver Broncos' playoff hopes will be in Drew Lock's hands on Sunday.

Quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ won't be available to play in a key divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion, coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday, per 9News' Mike Klis.

Bridgewater was upended at the end of a scramble on Sunday in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and was concussed after making contact with the ground with his facemask and shoulder. He was hospitalized overnight, but was released on Monday and placed in the club's concussion protocols. It's the second time this season Bridgewater has suffered a concussion.

The veteran has completed 285 of 426 passes this season for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 14 starts. He beat out Lock in one of the league's more competitive preseason quarterback battles, although Lock's play in spot duty this season hasn't left any doubt that Bridgewater is the club's best option.

The Broncos are tied with the Raiders at the bottom of the AFC West with identical 7-7 records. That makes Sunday's game of huge importance to the playoff prospects for both teams. In their first meeting, the Raiders beat the Broncos 34-24 on Oct. 17.

With only seven AFC playoff spots available, the Broncos and Raiders are tied with the Dolphins and Browns for tenth-best record in the conference.

Lock has thrown just 40 passes over three games this season, with a completion rate of 55 percent, two interceptions, and only one touchdown. He's struggled in limited opportunities, to be sure, but a divisional road win over the Raiders to keep the Broncos' playoff head above water would make for an awfully strong impression.

Related Content

news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start vs. Bucs; Sam Darnold also will play

The Panthers will continue to deploy a two-QB system when they face the Bucs on Sunday. HC Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday that Cam Newton will start, but Sam Darnold also will see snaps.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni enters COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for virus

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed head coach Nick Sirianni into COVID-19 protocol after he tested positive for the virus.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 22

The Chiefs received some positive news Wednesday regarding their ongoing COVID-19 issues. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski clears COVID protocols, returns to team facility

After a disturbing rash of positive COVID-19 tests that forced the Browns to play a rescheduled game without head coach Kevin Stefanski in Week 15, the club welcomed Stefanski, among others, back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Wednesday.
news

Cardinals' J.J. Watt on four-to-six month rehab prognosis: 'I'm not going to accept that'

For the first time since suffering a shoulder injury that necessitated surgery in late October, J.J. Watt addressed his rehab process.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19

New York could be without its head coach for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Patriots re-evaluating offensive approach in rematch vs. Bills following run-heavy Week 13 win

A run-heavy win over Buffalo in Week 13 provided the Patriots with a possible blueprint to success. For OC Josh McDaniels, crafting a new gameplan will rely more on what the team has been studying this go around.
news

Frank Reich: Colts will sometimes need Carson Wentz to be 'star of the game' to win it all

The Colts have won without asking ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to do much in recent weeks. Leaning on the ground game has spearheaded Indy into postseason contention, but HC Frank Reich acknowledged that at some point down the stretch and into January, the Colts would need Wentz to make game-winning plays. 
news

Cooper Kupp, NFL MVP? Rams HC Sean McVay: 'He's a legitimate candidate for a lot of awards'

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ is well on his way to winning the wide receiver triple crown, leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdown receptions. Could  the record-setting WR be an MVP contender? 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce lead Players of the Week

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Green Bay quarterback among NFL Players of the Week for Week 15.
news

Washington DT Jonathan Allen 'embarrassed' by run defense after Eagles loss

Washington gave up 238 rushing yards in Tuesday night's 27-17 defeat and defensive end Jonathan Allen didn't mince words when describing how he felt about it. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW