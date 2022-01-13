Around the NFL

J.J. Watt 'very limited' in return to Cardinals practice, per HC Kliff Kingsbury

Jan 13, 2022
J.J. Watt's return to Arizona Cardinals practice went as expected.

The star pass rusher got in a "very limited" session on Thursday, per coach Kliff Kingsbury.

As Watt noted Wednesday, it will be a week-long process before the Cardinals decide if they'll activate him for Monday night's prime-time playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 32-year-old suffered a torn labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and separated shoulder in October that caused him to miss the bulk of the season. He's attempting to return quicker than anticipated, and the Cards won't force the issue if he's not capable of playing up to his lofty standards.

It was a good sign that Watt was on the practice field in any capacity Thursday, but we won't have any indication on whether or not he can face the Rams until the Cardinals see how his body responds later in the week.

