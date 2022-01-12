J.J. Watt on potential return vs. Rams: 'We'll make that decision as we get closer' to Monday

The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive end J.J. Watt to return after going on injured reserve following shoulder surgery back in October. Still, the former Defensive Player of the Year isn't promising he'll be on the field for Monday's postseason showdown with the L.A. Rams.

"We'll make that decision as we get closer," Watt told reporters Wednesday.

The 32-year-old suffered a torn labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and separated shoulder that caused him to miss the bulk of the season.

The Cardinals want to see how Watt responds to practice on Thursday before determining whether he can return for the postseason.

"I'm looking forward to getting out (on the practice field) and seeing how it goes," he said.

The initial timeframe had Watt as a long shot to return for the postseason, but he's worked to get back swiftly for the Cards' postseason effort. Watt noted he wouldn't return unless he could fully contribute.

"I'm not doing all this work, and I'm not trying to come back in half the time for no reason," he said. "I'm here to try and do one thing, that is accomplish the ultimate goal (of a Super Bowl)."