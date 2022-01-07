RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021

Coming into the season, I questioned Fournette's ability to continue his playoff pace (see: Playoff Lenny) and keep the starting role over Ronald Jones II for the entire season. While he didn't quite produce like he did in the Bucs' Super Bowl run, he started all but one game in 2021 when he was healthy (he was placed on IR heading into Week 16). Fournette was more efficient than he had been in prior seasons, averaging a career-high 4.5 yards per carry, and he was used far more in the pass game than he was in his first season in Tampa, nearly doubling his totals in receptions and yards. Prior to the hamstring injury that sidelined him late in the year, Fournette was playing confidently. I believe having a staff and quarterback (a guy you may have heard of named Tom Brady) that believe in him helped a lot in that regard. Such trust can go a long way, and we'll likely see the veteran back pick up where he left off in the playoffs if he's healthy.