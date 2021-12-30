RB Index, Week 17: Leonard Fournette, Sony Michel among 5 running backs who deserve new contracts

Michel made the cross-country trip from New England to Los Angeles back in August, when the Rams traded for the fourth-year pro after losing Cam Akers to an Achilles injury. He played as Darrell Henderson's backup for a majority of the season, but stepped into the starting role at the beginning of December as Henderson dealt with injuries and a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since Week 13, Michel leads the NFL with 423 rushing yards and has averaged 114.5 scrimmage yards per game. During that four-week span, the Rams' rush offense ranked 10th in the NFL, a vast improvement from their No. 24 ranking from Weeks 1-12. With Michel in the backfield, the Rams have finally found the balance they've been seeking since Todd Gurley's glory days.





L.A. activated Akers off IR last week, and there's a chance he plays Sunday vs. the Ravens. We'll have to see how Akers looks in his return from a major injury, but regardless, Michel has done enough this season to earn a multi-year contract -- with the Rams or someone else.