Around the NFL

Leonard Fournette chose Bucs reunion over 'more money' elsewhere: 'This team kind of humbled me'

Published: Mar 31, 2021 at 12:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Leonard Fournette is one of the 22 Super Bowl starters back with the Buccaneers in 2021 as they attempt to go for two straight titles, but it wasn't as simple as returning to the team that he helped win a ring.

Fournette learned plenty in 2020 -- the value of a job in the NFL, his importance (or lack thereof) to his current team, and the importance of seizing opportunities when they arise -- and that gave him a new perspective. When it came time to make a decision on what he'd do for 2021, less money with a team he understood ($4 million max on a one-year deal) and loved ended up being the best option.

"It was a difficult process. I knew what I deserved," Fournette said Wednesday. "I believed in myself, and I just wanted to come back and enjoy myself. Instead of me coming and being the new face on the block, I came back to the team that I enjoyed my process with. I think me coming to this team kind of humbled me a lot, being around so much talent, and you're so used to being that guy on the team. I think it just helped develop me as a better man, too. I could've went somewhere and got more money, but I think this is just the place right now."

Fournette encountered what many other veterans discovered rather quickly in March: The free-agent market simply wouldn't be nearly as lucrative in 2021 as it would be in a typical year that followed the salary cap's steady increase. With the reduced cap affecting decisions made by every team in the NFL this spring, Fournette wasn't going to cash in, so he decided to stick with what he knew.

"It made perfect sense to come back," Fournette said. "Despite whatever the money was, I feel great. I'm happy to be back. They're happy I'm back. I love this organization, I love the players, the coaches, and we're just trying to run it back."

Fournette also wasn't exactly deserving of a significant payday. After a surprise cut left him without a team just before the start of the 2020 season, Fournette made a publicized move to another club in the state of Florida when he signed with the Bucs. Fournette became the latest big name to latch on with Tom Brady and Co., but his 2020 season was largely underwhelming.

Save for a 103-yard, two-touchdown outburst in Week 2, Fournette wasn't much of a factor for most of the regular season. He'd lost his starting role to Ronald Jones and was a healthy scratch for three games, playing one total snap in another.

It was in these moments, Fournette said, when he realized what was at stake -- and he had a new teammate who could relate in Antonio Brown﻿.

"I just tried to make a joke out of it," Fournette explained. "I told him 'this s--- feel like Last Chance U.' We can't mess up. We're on our second go-around, things like that, and he used to be like, 'you know what, you've got to look at it like that. God doesn't give too many chances, we have to take the best chance out of this' and he was like, 'you're right, Leonard.' I think those conversations carried me a long way throughout the season."

A year prior, Fournette still existed as the Jaguars' lead back, a former first-round pick whose fifth-year option was declined by Jakcsonville before the start of the 2020 season. Even though his Jags were struggling mightily, Fournette was still a name with an 1,152-yard rushing total in 2019 backing it up. Then, he was released and forced to accept and adjust to a new reality, one that included him losing reps to Jones and nearly fading into irrelevance.

"You gotta understand, from me being cut, from (Brown) being cut, I think the emotional side of it -- you've been great your whole life, and all of a sudden it's like stop, pause for a minute -- that's a big transition I think for great athletes and what they go through," Fournette explained. "It could've messed me up bad, you know, but I didn't let it. God was there throughout the whole way."

We all know how the 2020 story ended for Fournette, of course, scoring in each of Tampa Bay's playoff victories en route to a Super Bowl LV triumph. He wasn't breaking records (other than the whole scoring a touchdown in each of the playoff games, an unmatched franchise feat), but he was more important to Tampa Bay's chances than he'd been in the regular season. That late-blooming production and the sweet, lingering taste of victory made a return easier.

It doesn't mean camp will be, though.

"Going into camp, we'll have to compete. Nothing's promised to anyone," Fournette said. "I've been here before and I understand about competing. It's just like college, you know what I mean? Just right now, we're just training, getting our bodies right. Coming in, we're going to have to start all over and compete for that starting job. It's going to be a great one."

Related Content

news

Lions QB Jared Goff tops players to get additional $1M-plus paycheck thanks to 17th game

New Lions QB Jared Goff will get an extra game check worth nearly $1.509 million at the end of the 2021 regular season thanks to the added 17th game, Tom Pelissero reports. His payday is the largest "bonus" among dozens of players who will get paid out due to a CBA provision.
news

Veteran DT Malik Jackson confident in Browns' status as Super Bowl contender

﻿Malik Jackson﻿ is another one of the veterans who decided to join the Browns this offseason with an eye on a lofty prize. Jackson firmly believes Cleveland is the place where he -- and other free agents eyeing the team -- can achieve greatness.
news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett inks four-year, $69.2M extension

The Seahawks have locked down ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ for another four seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Around 150 draft prospects to undergo in-person medical evaluations in Indianapolis

With the 2021 combine reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting medical evaluations is more complicated. Roughly 150 draft prospects will be in Indianapolis next weekend for in-person medical evaluations, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts' Press Taylor: Indy trading for Wentz was 'a no-brainer for me'

New Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor worked as the Eagles QB coach alongside Carson Wentz since the signal-caller entered the league in 2016. Taylor said the Indy brass approached before trading for Wentz, and he offered a ringing endorsement.
news

Jason McCourty discusses 'different' free-agent market in 2021, wants to be 'wanted'

Cornerback ﻿Jason McCourty﻿ is one of the veterans who has experienced a different market from the last time he was a free agent in 2019, when he signed an extension in New England on the first day of the new league year.
news

Gabe Jackson excited to play for winning organization after trade to Seahawks

After spending all seven years of his NFL career with the Raiders, newly acquired Seahawks guard Gabe Jackson looks forward to playing for a winning organization.
news

Packers CEO Mark Murphy offers no updates on Aaron Rodgers' contract

Following the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy spoke with the media, but offered no details and few words regarding superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers or his contract. 
news

Cardinals, veteran QB Colt McCoy agree to one-year deal

Journeyman signal-caller Colt McCoy is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL expects to have full stadiums for 2021 season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league expects to have full stadiums during the 2021 season.
news

Raiders extend LT Kolton Miller for three years, $54.015M

﻿Kolton Miller﻿ became the first 2018 draft pick to sign a multi-year extension. The Raiders agreed to a three-year extension worth $18.005 million average per year in new money ($54.015 million total) with $42.6 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW