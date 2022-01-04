Around the NFL

Mike Zimmer on job status with Vikings: 'Not for me to judge'

Published: Jan 03, 2022 at 08:02 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

On a bitterly cold Sunday evening in Wisconsin, head coach Mike Zimmer's Minnesota Vikings suffered another bitter loss in a season filled with them.

With one game left in the 2021 season for the Vikings, the looming question at hand is if Zimmer will be returning for the 2022 campaign.

When asked Monday if he had an argument to make as to why he was the right man to be the head coach beyond this season, Zimmer offered a short retort, making it known the decision wasn't up to him.

"That's not for me to judge," Zimmer said.

The succinct comments come a day after a blowout loss to the Packers and a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Zimmer's job status was very much up in the air entering Week 17's game against the Packers.

With Minnesota now having been eliminated from postseason contention, the Vikings have missed the playoffs for the fifth time in eight seasons.

Following a 7-9 showing in 2020, the Vikings entering the season needing to improve, Rapoport noted, but that hasn't happened as they've clinched another sub-.500 campaign and sit at 7-9 with an impending game against the Chicago Bears and another head coach whose future is unclear at best in Matt Nagy.

The 65-year-old Zimmer is 71-56-1 through eight seasons at the Vikings' helm with three playoff seasons having produced a 2-3 postseason record.

Zimmer was asked if he's talked to team management about his job status, but said he had not.

"No I have not talked to any of them," Zimmer said.

So, before Sunday night's game, Zimmer's fate was undetermined and it seems that after Sunday night's loss not a whole lot has changed.

