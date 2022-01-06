Top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season: Joe Burrow among three Bengals on list

Burrow's rapid ascension toward the top of the quarterback power rankings hasn't just happened by chance. Consider last Sunday, when the Bengals faced third-and-27 late in a tie game with the powerhouse Chiefs, with a division title on the line. Burrow dropped back, faced immense pressure from Steve Spagnuolo's blitz call, and fired a sideline shot to Ja'Marr Chase, who hauled in the pass over Charvarius Ward for a massive first down. That completion ended up leading the Bengals to their first AFC North crown since 2015, a throne they reached with much credit due to the arm of Burrow. The second-year passer has thrown the most touchdown passes of 10-plus air yards in the fourth quarter this season (eight), owns a +7.9 completion percentage over expected on third and fourth down this season (second-best in the NFL), and is even good under pressure, posting a +10.5 completion percentage over expected against the blitz in the fourth quarter, the third-best mark in the league. Even in defeat, Burrow has been stellar in key moments, helping the Bengals erase a two-score deficit by tossing deep strikes to Chase and Tyler Boyd in an eventual overtime loss to San Francisco. He didn't have to swallow the bitter taste of defeat last weekend, nor did he in Week 15, with his 56-yard touchdown pass to Boyd serving as the difference in a 15-10 win over Denver. Further down in this list, we'll discuss Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, who has been able to finish off nearly every crucial Burrow-led drive this season. And he wouldn't be in those key moments without the efforts of Burrow, a future member of the NFL's class of elite quarterbacks.