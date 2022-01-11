Around the NFL

Frank Reich says Colts will learn from 2021 'scar': 'We're going to learn from it and get better'

Published: Jan 11, 2022 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts have to spend the entire offseason being scorned, berated and laughed at for botching a golden opportunity to make the 2021 postseason. Sunday's blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who own the NFL's worst record, was the cherry on top of the embarrassment.

After a day to reflect on the loss, Colts coach Frank Reich owned the disaster, saying the only option is to learn, grow and ensure it doesn't happen again.

"When you start thinking about how this was all going to end, certainly no one including myself really ever thought it would end like it did the last two weeks," Reich said Monday, via the team's official website. "That's something that can't be undone. It's part of our record. It's part of my record. Not a shining moment, but the analogy and thought that came to my mind this morning was, it's a scar.

"You get injured, you go through an experience in life that you weren't anticipating and it hurt. You end up with a scar from that experience. That's essentially the way I'm looking at what happened this year in this particular last two weeks. There's no way to undo it. So, what are we going to do? How are we going to respond? How am I going to respond? Well, we're going to learn from it and get better."

It wasn't just Sunday's humiliating blowout loss to the disoriented Jags. The Colts flubbed two straight win-and-in scenarios.

The collapse set the stage for a grueling offseason in Indy.

The big question for most is what the Colts will do at quarterback, where ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ struggled mightily, particularly down the stretch. His 185-yard day Sunday with a TD and INT highlighted a season in with the QB could never take advantage of defenses. In 17 starts, Wentz went over the 300-yard mark twice (both in losses) and threw for fewer than 200 yards in eight contests.

The ordinarily supportive Reich notably did not commit to Wentz as the starter in 2022.

"We'll take it piece by piece," Reich said. "We'll evaluate (Wentz's) play. We'll evaluate how we're coaching him, how I'm coaching him, with each position in the pass game. Take it apart piece by piece, and then put it back together."

Reich noted he must evaluate everything after the struggles down the stretch and insisted the focus is on more than just the QB.

"We loved the team we had this year, we knew everyone we brought in this year, we expected to play winning football," Reich said when asked directly if Wentz is the starter moving forward. "Next year's roster will be next year's roster. I don't want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them."

Reich might want to avoid the QB questions as long as possible, but after the 2021 struggles, they'll be the burning topic in Indy for the next eight months.

Related Content

news

Rams coach McVay on Week 18 loss to 49ers: 'We're going to choose to say it doesn't mean (expletive)'

After reflection, Rams coach Sean McVay chooses to see the team's Week 18 defeat to the 49ers as meaningless in the grand scheme of L.A.'s ultimate goal.
news

NFL players react to Georgia winning CFP National Championship against Alabama

More than 40 years in the making, Georgia brought home its first national title since the 1980 season as the Bulldogs conquered the Crimson Tide, 33-18.
news

No conclusive indication Joe Judge will return as Giants HC in 2022

The Giants have provided no definitive indication that Joe Judge will return for the 2022 campaign, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. 
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

eattle Seahawks backup quarterback ﻿Geno Smith﻿ was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team's season-ending victory in Arizona.
news

David Culley 'moving forward' with belief he'll remain Texans head coach

With his first season at the helm in the books, Texans head coach David Culley addressed his future with the team on Monday.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: Tom Brady not winning MVP award would be a 'travesty'

The 2021 MVP award appears to be a two-person race between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians, however, does not think it should be a close contest.
news

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer address the club's future following Sunday's loss to the Bucs.
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2022 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame WR with Super Bowl champion Jets, dies at 86

﻿Don Maynard﻿, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, died Monday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 86.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Eagles RB room could be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff clash with the Buccaneers. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is retiring. He made the announcement Monday after serving in his post for the past four seasons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW