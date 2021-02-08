What we learned from Buccaneers win over Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Grand hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs of becoming the NFL's next dynasty were expunged emphatically by the one-man dynasty known as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A slow start for both squads transitioned to Brady and Todd Bowles' Bucs defense dominating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the latter's bid for a title repeat. Brady threw for three touchdowns and the Bucs' pass rush stymied Mahomes as the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers became the first team to win a Super Bowl in their host stadium and Brady brought home his seventh Super Bowl title in his first season with Tampa Bay after six title runs with the New England Patriots.

1) The Greatest Of All Time wrote another chapter in his legendary career. ﻿Tom Brady﻿ won his seventh Super Bowl and fifth SB MVP award. TB12 connected with his old New England buddy, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, for two first-half TDs as the Bucs sprinted out to a double-digit lead they'd never relinquish. Behind a dominant offensive line, Brady was comfortable start to finish, getting the ball out quick and taking shots when needed. The 43-year-old completed 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three first-half touchdowns. Gronk, who unretired to join Brady for another Super Bowl run, exploded, gashing the Chiefs up the seam time and time again. The TE led the Bucs with six caches for 67 yards and the two TDs. Gronk's best two games this season came against K.C. (6/106 in Week 12). With ﻿Mike Evans﻿ (1/31) and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ (2/9) slowed, it was Gronk that carried the passing load. The future Hall of Fame TE returned to chase a fourth Super Bowl ring. In the biggest game of the year, Gronk stole the spotlight. After a slow start to the season, the Bucs gelled down the stretch, as Brady teams often do. Winning three road playoff games earned the Bucs the chance to play a home Super Bowl game. In front of those home fans, the Bucs lifted their second franchise Lombardi Trophy.