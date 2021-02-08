What we learned from Buccaneers win over Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Grand hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs of becoming the NFL's next dynasty were expunged emphatically by the one-man dynasty known as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A slow start for both squads transitioned to Brady and Todd Bowles' Bucs defense dominating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the latter's bid for a title repeat. Brady threw for three touchdowns and the Bucs' pass rush stymied Mahomes as the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers became the first team to win a Super Bowl in their host stadium and Brady brought home his seventh Super Bowl title in his first season with Tampa Bay after six title runs with the New England Patriots.
1) The Greatest Of All Time wrote another chapter in his legendary career. Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and fifth SB MVP award. TB12 connected with his old New England buddy, Rob Gronkowski, for two first-half TDs as the Bucs sprinted out to a double-digit lead they'd never relinquish. Behind a dominant offensive line, Brady was comfortable start to finish, getting the ball out quick and taking shots when needed. The 43-year-old completed 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three first-half touchdowns. Gronk, who unretired to join Brady for another Super Bowl run, exploded, gashing the Chiefs up the seam time and time again. The TE led the Bucs with six caches for 67 yards and the two TDs. Gronk's best two games this season came against K.C. (6/106 in Week 12). With Mike Evans (1/31) and Chris Godwin (2/9) slowed, it was Gronk that carried the passing load. The future Hall of Fame TE returned to chase a fourth Super Bowl ring. In the biggest game of the year, Gronk stole the spotlight. After a slow start to the season, the Bucs gelled down the stretch, as Brady teams often do. Winning three road playoff games earned the Bucs the chance to play a home Super Bowl game. In front of those home fans, the Bucs lifted their second franchise Lombardi Trophy.
2) Todd Bowles was the true MVP of Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers defensive coordinator called a masterful game that had Patrick Mahomes scrambling for his life, holding the ball, and gave the Chiefs no deep shots. Bowles dropped safeties deep to negate Tyreek Hill's speed and funnel everything underneath. The Bucs were ready for Andy Reid's normal counter, sniffing out every screen K.C. tried. Devin White was a menace, discombobulating every snap. Lavonte David helped smother Travis Kelce. Blanketing the field deep, not allowing a completion of 20-plus air yards to an offense that feasts off such plays, the Bucs controlled the game. The most dominant aspect of the game came from Tampa's defensive front, which throttled an injured Chiefs O-line. The Bucs often were through the line a second after the snap, causing Mahomes to retreat on first step. Tampa destroyed backup Chiefs offensive tackles with Shaquil Barrett constantly in Mahomes' face. The Bucs pressured Mahomes on 32.7% of his snaps while only blitzing on five snaps, per Next Gen Stats. The Bucs held Mahomes to 114 yards through three quarters and kept the Chiefs out of the end zone, earning two INTs of the star QB. It was as thorough a beating as Mahomes has experienced, and the first double-digit loss of his NFL career.
3) The Chiefs offensive line struggled brutally. We knew entering with backup tackles on both the left and right sides would make life difficult on Mahomes. The extent to which they struggled, particularly Mike Remmers on the left side, can't be overstated. Mahomes was running for his life all game, needing a Herculean effort just to get the ball out. Some of the best plays of the game came from the Chiefs QB scrambling for his life to heave prayers that fell incomplete. Even the brilliance of Mahomes couldn't overcome the offensive line issues Sunday. Mahomes was forced to scramble on 28.6% of his snaps, per NGS, completing just five of 14 throws with an INT on such plays. Even when the QB appeared to have time, it was clear he didn't trust it would last long enough to sit tight in the pocket. It's the latest reminder that even with speed, talent and weapons for days, football is still a game won in the trenches.
Around The NFL will have more shortly.