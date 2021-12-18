Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer discusses his firing, apologizes to Jacksonville

Urban Meyer can still remember how he felt upon being hired and the hope he held for a winning Jaguars franchise. He can still recall the visions he had of a packed house that he would help fill.

While he believes it will all come eventually for Jacksonville and owner Shad Khan, he just won't be the one to make it a reality.

Meyer was fired shortly after midnight on Thursday morning following a 2-11 start to his lone NFL season that was mired by controversy and negative headlines on and off the field.

In an exclusive interview with NFL.com, Meyer spoke publicly for the first time since his firing and expressed his disappointment in how his Jacksonville tenure unfolded.

"I just apologize to Jacksonville," Meyer said over the phone on Friday from Florida. "I love Jacksonville. It's one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad's a great owner. It's heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it's standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I'm just heartbroken that we weren't able to do that. I still believe it's going to be done. It's too good of a place."

In the 23-minute-long interview, Meyer said he was "devastated," denied all accusations made against him in his final days, explained why he benched star running back James Robinson against the Rams and detailed where it got away on the field.

Meyer, one of the most successful college coaches in history, but who lost more NFL games in his first four weeks with the Jags (4) than he had in any single college season since 2007, also admitted that processing losing football games is a challenge he's yet to work through.

"I tell people, losing eats away at your soul," Meyer said. "Once you start losing, it's hard on everybody. I thought at one point, when we won two out of three, there was some momentum, great energy, the defense was really playing well. We were running the ball and then when that dried up on us, then we started turning the ball over. We had that bye week and then James Robinson gets hurt."

From that point, the offense stopped working.

Meyer's frustration and angst were perfectly encapsulated in his post-game handshake with his former assistant, Titans coach Mike Vrabel, as it appeared Meyer wanted to be anywhere but there, after the Jaguars were shut out 20-0 in what would be Meyer's final game with Jacksonville.

"Someone asked me about Vrabel's [handshake], we're really close," Meyer said. "That had nothing to do with him. That's probably one of my issues why I've thought some of the things I said: I can't take losing. I try to accept it, it just eats away at my soul. And I believe our players deserve better."

When Meyer was fired, he had four years left on his contract. The Jaguars terminated him for cause, per a source. Asked if there is an ongoing discussion with Jacksonville over his contract, Meyer declined comment. He also declined comment on if Khan made the right move. In the statement announcing the firing, Khan said, "I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone."

Asked what he'll do next, Meyer said, "To be determined." He has not heard from anyone in the coaching world about a possible job.

Meyer was fired with a 2-11 record and the Jaguars at the bottom of the AFC, but issues with Meyer's tenure had been building for months.

In October, Meyer stayed in Ohio and did not fly back with the team after a "sickening" loss to the Bengals, and was then captured in videos at a bar with a young woman, who is not his wife, dancing close to his lap. Khan sent out a tersely worded statement saying the behavior was "inexcusable."

Last Saturday, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported several examples of tension boiling over within Meyer's operation, including team captain Marvin Jones leaving the facility due to Meyer's public and private criticism, the benching of Robinson, and Meyer delivering a biting message that he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, challenging each coach individually to explain when they've ever won.

This week, there was a report from The Tampa Bay Times quoting former Jags kicker Josh Lambo, who alleged Meyer kicked him while Lambo was stretching during a preseason practice.

To NFL.com, Meyer said the incident with Jones was not accurately portrayed (Jones spoke on the argument earlier this week), denied the incident with coaches and said the altercation with Lambo did not happen. According to a source, two players who saw the Lambo incident unfold discussed it with a Jaguars executive and described a different version of events.

"It was like, 'Wait a minute, where is this coming from?' " Meyer said. "I've certainly made a few mistakes but those weren't right."

As for benching Robinson, which left one of the NFL's best running backs on the sideline for an extended period of time against the Rams and which later invoked a public response from Trevor Lawrence, Meyer said the delay in getting the second-year RB back in the game was due to poor communication.

"We discussed it as a staff," Meyer said. " 'When you see someone lose the ball or even see them be loose with the ball, get them out of the game, get their mind right and then get them back in.' When he fumbled, I said, 'Take him out.' We took him out and then we had lack of communication about when to put him back in."

Robinson and Meyer exchanged texts after he was fired, and Meyer described their relationship as "great."

Robinson wasn't his only star. In his rookie season, Lawrence -- one of the reasons Meyer took the job – has struggled. Lots of talent and promise, but also a completion percentage of 58.2%, 14 interceptions against nine touchdowns, and a passer rating of 68.9.

Meyer was asked if he believes Lawrence will be a successful pro.