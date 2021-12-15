Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones didn't exactly deny an argument with coach Urban Meyer, but wouldn't completely confirm it, either.

The 10-year veteran, in his first season in Jacksonville, addressed questions on Wednesday about his role in the team's frustration with Meyer. Per a weekend report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jones took exception to Meyer's criticism of the wide receiving unit and its role in the team's dismal 2-11 record.

"I would just say this: There was something that was brought to my attention I didn't like too well," Jones said, per Jaguar Report. "I approached him about it, and we talked. And we handled it like grown men. That's I have to say about that."

Jones added: "We have a lot of conversations, me and (Meyer) about this team, I'm the old head, I'm the voice of the locker room."

Jones has the most NFL experience of any player on Jacksonville's roster and has led the team in receiving with 54 catches for 610 yards.

Meyer has languished through his first season as an NFL coach, both off the field and on.

Meyer was captured on video with a woman, who was not his wife, dancing close to his lap, after he decided to stay in Ohio following a September loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The video went viral and the incident drew a public rebuke from owner Shad Khan.

On the field, he's been criticized for the way he's handled coaching decisions, such as a benching of standout running back James Robinson, and has been the source of internal strife among players and coaches, according to Pelissero's report.

Meyer denied parts of that report, including that he called his assistant coaches "losers" in challenging them to defend their resumes against his own.

The Jaguars have lost five consecutive games since a 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills, and were shut out 20-0 by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom Meyer and GM Trent Baalke selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, threw four interceptions in the game. He deflected questions on Wednesday about the drama surrounding his coach.

"Obviously there's been a lot of drama," Lawrence said. "Whatever's caused it, who knows at this point?"