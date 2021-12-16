Around the NFL

Jaguars move forward with focus on Texans following firing of Urban Meyer

Published: Dec 16, 2021 at 04:42 PM
The Jacksonville Jaguars are again in the head coaching market, but with a month left to play, they'll have to first figure out how to finish the season.

That task falls on the shoulders of interim head coach Darrell Bevell. The former Vikings, Seahawks, Lions and Jaguars offensive coordinator is in the interim chair for a second straight season after replacing Matt Patricia in Detroit near the end of 2020, and takes control of a team that has won just two games this season.

He's excited by the way his team has handled yet another coaching change in Jacksonville, one that came amid controversy that ultimately forced Jaguars owner Shad Khan to fire Urban Meyer.

"I think they were focused," Bevell said. "I was really excited about that, because anytime you have really any type of distractions, it can be something that can affect practice and affect the things that you're doing. I was fired up with the way that they came out there. They handled their business and we practiced really well today."

Bevell is in a bit of an awkward spot being a remaining member of Meyer's original staff, but that comes with the territory, and he managed to avoid directly commenting on his time spent under Meyer. He did respond affirmatively when asked if the Jaguars staff completed their Thursday game-planning session without Meyer. As for the on-field action, Bevell said Thursday he will continue to call plays through at least Week 15, as he has all season, before considering a change in the near future.

As interim head coach, Bevell will be on the sideline. He said he's energized by the thought of being able to communicate face to face with his players, who are expected to give their full effort in a season that is otherwise lost.

One of the first adjustments Bevell will make is reinstating running back James Robinson to a full workload after he'd been benched on multiple occasions under Meyer's watch. It was one of the many occurrences that drew the ire of players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and should no longer be a problem with Bevell now in charge.

"James Robinson is our starting running back, and he will be played as such," Bevell said.

Lawrence spoke after Bevell and seemed chipper, doing his best to keep all matters in house and remain focused on football.

"I really appreciate coach Meyer and everything he's done for me," Lawrence said. "I wish him nothing but the best. Some changes had to be made, but I wish him the best."

As for the direction of the franchise beyond the Meyer era, Bevell didn't offer much, preferring to keep the focus on the Jaguars' next opponent, the Houston Texans.

"It's really just full steam ahead on football," Bevell said. There's not gonna be, we're not gonna have these side conversations like, 'Hey, what did you think?' We're going. That's what's the cool thing is about these guys. They come to work, they're ready to go. Again, at some point, when you need to reflect, there's probably a chance to reflect. But right now, it's all eyes on the Houston Texans."

Bevell is in charge of one of the most talent-poor rosters in the NFL, meaning it's fair to expect the Jaguars to continue to struggle. But with Meyer's tenure now in the rearview mirror, Jacksonville can at least take its first steps forward into the future.

Bevell will be leading the charge. We'll see if it produces a difference in performance starting with this weekend.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

Case Keenum, who was on track to start in place of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ for Saturday's game against the Raiders, has instead joined his fellow QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, Mike Garafolo reports. That leaves ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ as the only QB left on Cleveland's active roster. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott denies he's in a slump, 'but I'm definitely not up to my standards'

Whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is in a slump has been a sore subject this week in Dallas. Jerry Jones didn't want to use the S-word himself, but admitted it was an appropriate description of his quarterback's recent play. Mike McCarthy disagreed with the notion that the Pro Bowler is slumping. Prescott concurred with his coach.
news

Seahawks place WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Russell Wilson could be without two notable targets this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back ﻿Alex Collins﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 16

Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL start because of injury. Will Sunday versus the Packers be the first? Ravens OC Greg Roman said that might be a game-day decision.
news

Bears OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, special teams coach Chris Tabor in COVID-19 protocol 

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coach Chris Tabor are in the team's COVID-19 protocol.
news

Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is dipping his toes into a whole new market: name, image and likeness deals. Brady is bringing along a handful of collegiate athletes with NIL deals signed with his new apparel line, Brady, which is set to launch in January.
news

Dolphins voluntarily entering enhanced COVID-19 protocols, placing WR Jaylen Waddle on list

As the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affects the NFL with surprising swiftness, one NFL team is taking extra precaution. The Dolphins are voluntarily moving to enhanced COVID-19 protocols.
news

Cardinals-Cowboys in Week 17 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff

An intraconference battle between two division leaders has been flexed to the afternoon slate in Week 17. The NFL announced Thursday that the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game on Jan. 2 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will remain on FOX.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold designated for return, but not yet cleared for contact

Matt Rhule's second season in Charlotte began with the belief his staff could reclaim the career of Sam Darnold, but it hasn't gone according to plan. The QB was back on the practice field Wednesday, but his return to game action
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'living right here, right now' as Steelers hope to mount unlikely run to postseason

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s topsy, turvy, tumultuous 2021 season seems to be headed for only one destination: retirement. If Big Ben announced this would be his last season, it wouldn't surprise anyone. But with a playoff berth within reach, he doesn't seem to be thinking about the future at this moment.
news

Austin Ekeler (ankle) expected to play Thursday night for Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Chargers are headed into a massively important Thursday night game. ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ will have his most versatile weapon alongside him. ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ (ankle) is expected to play against the Chiefs.
