Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell emerges as a key candidate for Jaguars head coach

Published: Jan 30, 2022 at 06:59 AM
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The Jacksonville Jaguars' head-coaching search hit a roadblock late this past week, as rumors swirled about moves that didn't happen and hires that never materialized.

It was a collective cloud of smoke. But perhaps that is clearing up.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has emerged as a key candidate to be the Jaguars' next head coach, sources say, with the team hoping to have an in-person interview with him as soon as Monday if Los Angeles' season is over. The Rams play the 49ers today in the NFC Championship Game, and Jacksonville may have to wait to speak with O'Connell officially if his team advances to Super Bowl LVI.

Traditionally, the Rams have been accommodating when it comes to other teams requesting to interview their coaches. But with it being a first interview, the next step isn't clear.

O'Connell wasn't on the Jaguars' initial list of candidates, but he has been a name that has always received positive feedback in their building, sources say. O'Connell impressed during interviews with the Broncos and Vikings, and Denver strongly considered waiting to hire Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett just to speak with O'Connell again, sources say.

As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, O'Connell is a finalist with the Vikings. He also is a top candidate for the Texans.

It was an eventful week in Jacksonville, as various internet reports either pegged Buccaneers offensive coordinator and former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich as the eventual head coach or predicted the firing of general manager Trent Baalke. Or both. Neither came close to happening.

Leftwich is still a candidate for the job, sources say. But the interest in O'Connell, who is said to be a big fan of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, makes one wonder if this is why the Jaguars have bided their time and waited.

