Bills promote Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator

Buffalo's next play-caller will be a familiar voice for quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey has been promoted to offensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday. The news comes after former OC Brian Daboll took the New York Giants head coaching position on Jan. 28.

Dorsey has been a integral part of Allen's development over the past three seasons alongside Daboll. Hired by the Bills in 2019 as quarterbacks coach, Dorsey's presence coincided with Allen's steady improvement into a premier QB in the NFL. Finishing second in MVP voting in 2020, Allen set single-season franchise records in passing touchdowns (37), passing yards (4,544), 300-yard games (eight), completion percentage (69.2%), total TDs (46) and passer rating (107.2) in what was his first 10-win season.

Allen took his game to the next level in 2021, setting more franchise records in the process of leading Buffalo toward its third consecutive 10-plus win season.

"I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football," said Allen of Dorsey, via the team's website. "Just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, was the winningest college quarterback of all time. He was 38-2. He'll never let me forget that. He says it all the time, but just the way he approaches the game. He's competitive. He's smart. He works his a-- off. I appreciate what he's done for me over the course of my career so far."

It's anticipated Dorsey will maintain a vast majority of Buffalo's offensive scheme going forward. The Bills offense finished top three in scoring, top 10 in passing, top three in third-down conversion rate and top five in total offense in each of the last two seasons.