Around the NFL

Falcons owner Arthur Blank weighs in on futures of QB Matt Ryan, WR Calvin Ridley

Published: Feb 09, 2022 at 08:27 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A pivotal offseason awaits the Atlanta Falcons, with the futures of longtime franchise quarterback Matt Ryan and standout wide receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ among the club's most prevailing questions.

Owner Arthur Blank made it clear Wednesday he would welcome both back, but did little to diminish the uncertainty regarding each of their starkly different situations.

Ridley stepped away from football following Week 7 of the 2021 seasons to focus on his mental well-being and never returned to the team.

What lies ahead for Ridley with the Falcons -- and in the NFL, for that matter -- remains a mystery. Blank would love to have the talented wideout back, but realizes that might not be what Ridley wants or what's best for him.

"We love the young man," Blank said, via the team website. "He has had a great history in Atlanta. We'd love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that -- he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don't know that. I don't know that. I don't have information to indicate that, but we'll see how that plays out.

"We've been totally supportive in every way that we can be, both emotionally and financially in working with him as well as his agent. We'll see, but I'm mostly concerned about him as a human being."

The 27-year-old Ridley is under contract with the Falcons for one more season and was in prime position to take up the No. 1 receiver spot vacated by Julio Jones﻿' departure. Coming off a career season in 2020, Ridley had high hopes coming into 2021, but played in only five games.

On Wednesday, Blank underscored what general manager Terry Fontenot relayed in January, that nothing had changed and there was no update on Ridley's situation. The Falcons supported Ridley in 2021, and by Blank's account will support him going forward, whether that's with them or another team.

As for Ryan, who's been throwing to Ridley for four seasons, he's heading into his 14th NFL season and has two years remaining on his contract, but with the team likely amid a rebuild, there's sure to be commotion -- as there was last year -- about the Falcons moving on from the veteran and starting anew with a fresh-faced QB, possibly via the draft.

Blank would prefer to transition from the four-time Pro Bowler to the next franchise QB, likely allowing the latter to come along before Ryan moves on.

"Great franchises have a successful transition from one quarterback to the next," Blank said. "We want to make sure we're focused on doing the same thing. Coach understands that and so does our general manager."

Regardless of what happens in the draft or elsewhere, Blank endorsed season No. 14 for Ryan with the franchise.

"(Ryan) loves the game. He loves the Falcons. He loves the city and he wants to stay here," Blank said. "That's a decision the coach and general manager will make. But we have no reason to think he won't continue to be playing quarterback for us."

In his first year under head coach Arthur Smith, Ryan threw for 3,968 yards (his least since 2010) and 20 touchdowns (his fewest since 2017) as Atlanta went 7-10. Going by the statistics likely doesn't tell an accurate tale, though, as it could be argued the 36-year-old did what he could with a limited cast, helping rookie Kyle Pitts and running back/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to solid seasons, but struggling overall behind a problematic offensive line and with few options out wide.

Blank knows Ryan will hang it up one day, but that day isn't tomorrow and he's on board with his gunslinger riding into the sunset on his terms, it would seem.

"At some point, there will be a sunset for him, but exactly when that is I really can't tell you because I really don't know," he said.

Related Content

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league, not Commanders, will conduct investigation into new allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI that the league will conduct an independent investigation into new workplace misconduct allegations made last week against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, a former team employee.
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL to re-examine everything related to diversity, hiring of minority head coaches

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league plans to reevaluate everything it is doing as it pertains to diversity and the hiring of minority head coaches, including re-examining the Rooney Rule.
news

Zac Taylor optimistic about C.J. Uzomah's status as Bengals prepare for Super Bowl LVI

﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ started Super Bowl week by declaring he wouldn't miss the biggest game of his life. His coach seems to agree. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters despite Uzomah not participating in Wednesday's session, he's optimistic about the tight end's chances of playing in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Munich to host first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany during 2022 season; Frankfurt also to host future games

The NFL announced Wednesday that Munich has been selected to host the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season. The league also announced that Frankfurt will host future games in Germany.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 9

The Panthers announced Wednesday that they have reached a deal to bring former assistant Steve Wilks back into the fold as defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Saints' Cam Jordan not convinced Sean Payton's done with coaching: 'He plays chess, not checkers'

Sean Payton's decision to step away -- and not retire -- from the NFL after 15 seasons with the Saints has left the door open on a potential return. Saints DE Cam Jordan discussed his former coach's future during an appearance on GMFB on Wednesday.
news

Saints adding Alabama OL coach, former Jaguars coach Doug Marrone to offensive staff

Tasked to take the baton from Sean Payton and continue the Saints' prestige, new coach Dennis Allen is turning to an old colleague who helped build the foundation in New Orleans. The Saints are hiring Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone for a key role on their offensive staff, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans HC Lovie Smith: Davis Mills 'played about as well as any of the rookie quarterbacks did last year'

If there was hope for the future to be found anywhere in the Texans' dismal season, it was Davis Mills. New coach Lovie Smith saw plenty of Mills as the club's defensive coordinator last year, and is keenly aware of the rookie's promise.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan 'expecting a big game' from oft-maligned offensive line vs. Rams

Bengals coaches have heard enough about the purported mismatch of Super Bowl LVI -- Cincinnati's pass protection against Los Angeles' pass rush -- and they're not buying it.
news

Mike McDaniel looks to 'get all of that greatness out of' Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s greatness was plain enough to see at the college level, but two years into his NFL career, the Dolphins QB hasn't shined the same way. If pro greatness is in Tagovailoa somewhere, new coach Mike McDaniel believes he's the man to bring it out.
news

Rob Gronkowski likes the idea of playing with Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Rob Gronkowski identified one quarterback he'd like to play for next should he return for his 12th season in the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW