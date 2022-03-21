Patriots agree to terms with tackle Trent Brown on two-year deal

Trent Brown won't be leaving New England after all.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Brown agreed to terms on a new two-year contract with the Patriots, per a source informed of the deal.
A free agent, Brown assessed the market and was reported to have interested teams elsewhere, but he now returns to New England to help solidify the line in front of Mac Jones.
After three years in San Francisco to open his career, Brown was traded to New England in 2018 and enjoyed his best season. He then signed a big-money deal with the Raiders, but after two wayward seasons, was traded back to the Patriots last offseason.
Brown played in just nine games in 2021 while dealing with a leg injury. He struggled down the stretch after his return, but not enough to rule out a reunion.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that the Patriots were one of the teams pushing to sign La'el Collins over the weekend before the ex-Cowboys OT inked his deal in Cincinnati. After that was ruled out, the Pats turned back to Brown.
New England might not be done adding pieces.
The Pats are holding a visit for running back Leonard Fournette, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. New England had an interest in the running back the last couple of years as a free agent and are taking a closer look this time around. The Patriots already have Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor on the roster. Still, if Bill Belichick can add a bargain, he wouldn't hesitate to add Playoff Lenny to the stacked backfield.