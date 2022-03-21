Around the NFL

Patriots agree to terms with tackle Trent Brown on two-year deal

Published: Mar 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Trent Brown won't be leaving New England after all.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Brown agreed to terms on a new two-year contract with the Patriots, per a source informed of the deal.

A free agent, Brown assessed the market and was reported to have interested teams elsewhere, but he now returns to New England to help solidify the line in front of ﻿Mac Jones﻿.

After three years in San Francisco to open his career, Brown was traded to New England in 2018 and enjoyed his best season. He then signed a big-money deal with the Raiders, but after two wayward seasons, was traded back to the Patriots last offseason.

Brown played in just nine games in 2021 while dealing with a leg injury. He struggled down the stretch after his return, but not enough to rule out a reunion.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that the Patriots were one of the teams pushing to sign ﻿La'el Collins﻿ over the weekend before the ex-Cowboys OT inked his deal in Cincinnati. After that was ruled out, the Pats turned back to Brown.

New England might not be done adding pieces.

The Pats are holding a visit for running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. New England had an interest in the running back the last couple of years as a free agent and are taking a closer look this time around. The Patriots already have ﻿Damien Harris﻿, ﻿Rhamondre Stevenson﻿, James White, ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ and J.J. Taylor on the roster. Still, if Bill Belichick can add a bargain, he wouldn't hesitate to add Playoff Lenny to the stacked backfield.

