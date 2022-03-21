2022 NFL free agency: Best contracts given out so far? Bucs find value, Chargers wisely break the bank

The three quarterbacks here are in slightly different situations, but their contracts are quite similar, with guaranteed money and 2022 pay under $9 million. For the price of a rotational defensive tackle, the Dolphins, Giants and Steelers all upgraded the most important position in sports. To put it another way: Is there that much of a difference between what Carson Wentz will provide for three times the salary? Or what Kirk Cousins will deliver for more than four times the salary?