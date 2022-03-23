2022 NFL free agency: Best team fits for Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham Jr. and more

The Bengals list Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple as their current starting outside corners, but one (Apple) has attracted much more attention for his struggles (most notably in Super Bowl LVI) than the other. Why not use some of the estimated $23.6 million in available cap space to get better at the position with Gilmore? The Bengals were arguably a better offensive line and a couple of lockdown snaps from its defensive backs from winning Super Bowl LVI. Joe Burrow is on a rookie deal. Go all in before it's time to eat up a chunk of cap with a lucrative Burrow extension. If the Bengals aren't just a flash in the pan, Gilmore could seriously pursue a title on the other side of 30 years old.