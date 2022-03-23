2022 NFL free agency: Best team fits for Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham Jr. and more

Analysis

After the first wave of NFL free agency, there are a number of impact players still on the open market. Where could they be headed? Nick Shook reveals the best team fits for nine notable remaining free agents.

Tyrann Mathieu
Tyrann Mathieu
FS
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys entered free agency with safety as their greatest weakness, and after re-signing Jayron Kearse, Dallas should look outside Texas to find its next impact defender. The Cowboys have cap space thanks to parting ways with Amari Cooper and La'el Collins, and would be wise to add Mathieu, a unique player who can make a difference all over the field. Add in his leadership and passion to a promising group that also features Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence, and you have an exciting defense that could be even better than it was in 2021.

Odell Beckham
Odell Beckham
WR
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Because of his ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham won't be available for a full season no matter where he signs. That should lower his value and it appears it might lessen the interest in his services, making a return to the Rams at a friendly price the most ideal fit, even after Los Angeles added Allen Robinson. Half of a season of Beckham already proved fruitful once, so why not run it back?

Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals list Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple as their current starting outside corners, but one (Apple) has attracted much more attention for his struggles (most notably in Super Bowl LVI) than the other. Why not use some of the estimated $23.6 million in available cap space to get better at the position with Gilmore? The Bengals were arguably a better offensive line and a couple of lockdown snaps from its defensive backs from winning Super Bowl LVI. Joe Burrow is on a rookie deal. Go all in before it's time to eat up a chunk of cap with a lucrative Burrow extension. If the Bengals aren't just a flash in the pan, Gilmore could seriously pursue a title on the other side of 30 years old.

Duane Brown
Duane Brown
OT
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have a clear need at left tackle and haven't brought back Eric Fisher, who is currently a free agent after playing in 15 games in his first season in Indianapolis. Brown has chased a title in Seattle and come up short since forcing his way out of Houston in 2017. A return to the AFC South would mean two revenge games per year against his former employer, and with Matt Ryan now in the fold, a chance to again pursue a ring once he turns 37 in August.

Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner
MLB
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Instead of spending a chunk of cap on retaining Von Miller, the Rams watched him choose Buffalo then diverted some of those funds to pay Allen Robinson. Let's use the rest on Wagner, who is still playing at a Pro Bowl level and would immediately upgrade Los Angeles' linebacking corps, the thinnest position group on the roster. Sure, the entire near $9 million in remaining cap might be needed to get Wagner to join the Rams, but playing for the defending champions with a chance to help them repeat sure sounds nice for a linebacker who turns 32 in June. General manager Les Snead seems to agree, admitting Tuesday he and the Rams' defensive staff have discussed Wagner and examined whether he'd fit in their defense. Make it happen, Les.

Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney
OLB
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

After spending a season in Cleveland, Clowney seemed destined for yet another prolonged free agency in which he attracted multiple suitors and weighed their offers. Then the Browns traded for Clowney's former Texans teammate Deshaun Watson and immediately positioned themselves as a legitimate contender once again. Clowney could be convinced to return to again team up with Myles Garrett, which made for quite a menacing edge-rushing duo when both were healthy in 2021. Now that the Browns have upgraded at quarterback, why not run it back and see if Clowney can help Cleveland return to the playoffs?

Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell
DE
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

It seemed as if Campbell's time in Baltimore was coming to an end following the Ravens' agreement to bring back Za'Darius Smith, but after the edge rusher instead chose Minnesota, the Ravens have a clear need to bolster their defensive front. The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell remains a difference-maker up front and is already familiar with Baltimore, even if his defensive coordinator, Don "Wink" Martindale, has left the team. The Ravens don't have a ton of cap space and tend to reload through the draft in situations like this, but it would be easier for Campbell, who turns 36 in September, to stay in Baltimore -- if the price is right.

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's retirement was shorter than a fiscal quarter, and the Buccaneers are clearly attempting to get another title with most of their key players still on the team. Gronkowski has only played with Brady in his career, and if he wants to continue playing, it would only make sense to do so with the G.O.A.T. This should be an easy decision for the Buccaneers, provided they can make the financial details work.

Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry
WR
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Landry is another Browns player who seemed destined to move on from Cleveland following the 2021 season, so much that the Browns tweeted out a thank you to a player who was pivotal to the team's turnaround in recent years. But the acquisition of Deshaun Watson might change his mind, and the Browns know they'd be wise to explore bringing Landry back -- at the right price. Cleveland won't rush to woo Landry, but if they can come to an agreement on money, it makes too much sense to retain one of the toughest and well-liked players on any team in the NFL.

