Ranking offseason quarterback moves: Which will have the biggest impact on the 2022 NFL campaign?

Sheer perfection. I'm so happy for my guy Matty Ice, who had a terrific 14-year run in Atlanta. I'd argue he's the greatest quarterback in Falcons history. Shoot, he's the greatest player in Falcons history, at least to me. (Reminder: Deion Sanders only played five seasons in Atlanta.) After the Bobby Petrino debacle and after Michael Vick's arrest, Ryan came in and saved this franchise. He won a league MVP and put up Hall of Fame-caliber production while carrying a team with flawed defenses, shaky offensive lines and suspect coaching. If only Atlanta had held on at 28-3, I wouldn't have to defend Ryan as truly great. He should've been the Super Bowl MVP that season, in addition to the regular-season award winner.

All of that is important backdrop for this trade. I think the 2022 Colts will have the best defense and offensive line Ryan has ever played with. Not to mention the genius of emerging superstar Jonathan Taylor. And Indy majorly upgrades its quarterback position -- in terms of talent and leadership -- from Carson Wentz. Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't the guy. Baker Mayfield? Nah. Ryan remains great, even as he approaches his 37th birthday. He puts the Colts ahead of the Titans in the AFC South -- and that speaks volumes, considering Tennessee was just the No. 1 seed despite Derrick Henry missing half of the year.