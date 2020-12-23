Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Offensive All-Rookie Team

In a season where the Jaguars couldn't get off the QB carousel, their undrafted rookie running back remained the one true constant on offense. Robinson has been exceptional this season as one of just three players to have over 1,000 rushing yards through Week 15 (joining Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook﻿). Equally impressive is the fact that he's racking up 4.5 yards per carry even though defenses know he's likely getting the rock. The undrafted Robinson was initially hidden within this talented running back class; no one expected him to find this amount of success except for the franchise, which released former first-round pick Leonard Fournette prior to Week 1. Now with an impressive run game in place, the Jags can look to the quarterback position this offseason, when they'll have a huge opportunity to jump off that QB carousel for good.