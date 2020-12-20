Seahawks clinch postseason berth with win over Washington

Seattle punched its ticket to the postseason, again.
The Seahawks (10-4) qualified with a 20-15 victory over Washington on Sunday that also put them a half-game ahead of the Rams for first place in the NFC West.
Seattle's defensive turnaround has been key down the stretch, as it held a sixth consecutive opponent under 24 points.
This marks the eight time in Russell Wilson's nine seasons that the Seahawks have reached the playoffs. They've won nine postseason games during that span but haven't advanced past the Divisional Round since the 2014 campaign.