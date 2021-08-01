Around the NFL

Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Published: Aug 01, 2021 at 02:40 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.

Cooper (ankle) and Lawrence (back) were placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp following offseason surgeries. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday the two are "in really good shape."

"Amari, he looks great," McCarthy said. "Everything's been extremely positive from the strength staff. ... His weight is as low as it's been since I've worked with him, so he looks great. And D-Law, same deal. He's in tremendous shape."

McCarthy added that timelines for the two stars will be discussed in about a week.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Sunday:

  • The Miami Dolphins placed starting tight end Mike Gesicki and backups Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of veteran running back Devonta Freeman﻿. The move was initially reported on Saturday. Freeman, 29, spent last season with the Giants but was limited to five games (four starts) due to nagging injuries.
  • The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran quarterback Sean Mannion﻿. The former third-round pick of the Rams spent the past two years with the Vikings. He last started a game for Minnesota in 2019. Seattle waived quarterback Danny Etling in a corresponding move.
  • The Minnesota Vikings plan to work out quarterbacks Case Cookus and Jackson Erdmann on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Three Minnesota QBs, including starter Kirk Cousins﻿, are currently unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols. Cookus went undrafted in 2020 and has spent time with the Giants and Broncos.
  • The Washington Football Team placed defensive tackle Daron Payne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers signed quarterback K.J. Costello, who participated in their rookie minicamp this summer. Costello, who went undrafted, spent the 2020 season at Mississippi State after three years at Stanford.
  • The Denver Broncos signed defensive back Rojesterman Farris﻿.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed kicker Dominik Eberle﻿.
  • The Atlanta Falcons signed outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper﻿. He's appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons with the Titans and Giants.
  • The Tennessee Titans have claimed former Jets kicker Sam Ficken off waivers, waived K Blake Haubeil and placed tight end Briley Moore on injured reserve. Ficken, 28, was waived by New York on July 30.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) opting for rest, rehab over immediate surgery

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now. The Colts QB plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, Ian Rapoport reports. This leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bucs rookie LB Joe Tryon 'carving' out a role 

The Buccaneers returned all 22 starters from their Super Bowl win. Coach Bruce Arians said that isn't stopping rookie LB Joe Tryon from practicing his way onto the playing field.
news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, breaks Olympic record in 100-meter hurdles

The sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn is appointment viewing Sunday evening. She already put on a show in Tokyo this morning. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals with a time of 12.26 seconds.
news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard 'enjoying every moment with my teammates' as trade request looms

In the midst of a busy Back Together Saturday, Xavien Howard faced questions about his interest in moving on from Miami.
news

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Nick Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. 
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Vikings QB Kellen Mond test positive for COVID; three QBs including Kirk Cousins expected to miss practice

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for tonight's practice following rookie QB Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
news

Colts DC says no timetable on Wentz; Reich expected back Monday

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus provided updates on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich during a Saturday press conference. Click here to see the latest from Indy.
news

Vikings will honor late Korey Stringer prior to Saturday night's practice

The Minnesota Vikings will commemorate the late Korey Stringer, a Vikings Ring of Honor member, prior to Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW