Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.
Cooper (ankle) and Lawrence (back) were placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp following offseason surgeries. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday the two are "in really good shape."
"Amari, he looks great," McCarthy said. "Everything's been extremely positive from the strength staff. ... His weight is as low as it's been since I've worked with him, so he looks great. And D-Law, same deal. He's in tremendous shape."
McCarthy added that timelines for the two stars will be discussed in about a week.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Sunday:
- The Miami Dolphins placed starting tight end Mike Gesicki and backups Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of veteran running back Devonta Freeman. The move was initially reported on Saturday. Freeman, 29, spent last season with the Giants but was limited to five games (four starts) due to nagging injuries.
- The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The former third-round pick of the Rams spent the past two years with the Vikings. He last started a game for Minnesota in 2019. Seattle waived quarterback Danny Etling in a corresponding move.
- The Minnesota Vikings plan to work out quarterbacks Case Cookus and Jackson Erdmann on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Three Minnesota QBs, including starter Kirk Cousins, are currently unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols. Cookus went undrafted in 2020 and has spent time with the Giants and Broncos.
- The Washington Football Team placed defensive tackle Daron Payne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Los Angeles Chargers signed quarterback K.J. Costello, who participated in their rookie minicamp this summer. Costello, who went undrafted, spent the 2020 season at Mississippi State after three years at Stanford.
- The Denver Broncos signed defensive back Rojesterman Farris.
- The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed kicker Dominik Eberle.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper. He's appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons with the Titans and Giants.
- The Tennessee Titans have claimed former Jets kicker Sam Ficken off waivers, waived K Blake Haubeil and placed tight end Briley Moore on injured reserve. Ficken, 28, was waived by New York on July 30.