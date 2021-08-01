Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.

Cooper (ankle) and Lawrence (back) were placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp following offseason surgeries. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday the two are "in really good shape."

"Amari, he looks great," McCarthy said. "Everything's been extremely positive from the strength staff. ... His weight is as low as it's been since I've worked with him, so he looks great. And D-Law, same deal. He's in tremendous shape."

McCarthy added that timelines for the two stars will be discussed in about a week.

