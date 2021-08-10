Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ankle) passes physical, removed from PUP list

The move was anticipated after Cooper said last week that he was closing in on being 100 percent ahead of the 2021 season.

Cooper coming off the PUP list allows him to participate in practices and walkthroughs. It's unclear how much work the star wideout will get for the rest of training camp and preseason. But Tuesday's move underscores that Cooper will be ready for Week 1 as the Cowboys' offense looks to get off to another fast start with ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ back under center.