Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

While the New York Giants are prepping Jake Fromm to play his first NFL game, Joe Judge hopes the second-year QB isn't forced to make the start.

Judge said Wednesday he's "optimistic" that Mike Glennon will be cleared from his concussion and ready to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN.

The optimism comes with the caveat that if Glennon isn't cleared after suffering a concussion in the Giants' Week 13 loss to Miami, Fromm would make his first NFL start. Big Blue signed the former fifth-round pick off the Bills practice squad last week.

Fromm is taking the starter reps in practice this week until Glennon is cleared.

"It's a lot of learning," said Fromm regarding his preparation, per Newsday. "It's like preparing for a final test and you didn't show up for any of the classes. But it's fun."

In his first start for the Giants, Glennon went 23-of-44 passing for 187 yards and an INT and took three sacks in the 20-9 loss in Miami, averaging just 4.25 yards per attempt. As bad a matchup as the statuesque QB might be against Joey Bosa and the Chargers' pass rushers, Fromm making his first career start would be a markedly worse option for Judge.