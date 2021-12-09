Around the NFL

Titans claim LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from Texans

Published: Dec 09, 2021 at 04:54 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Via the waiver wire, linebacker Zach Cunningham has gone from last place to first place in the AFC South.

Waived by the 2-10 Houston Texans on Wednesday, Cunningham was claimed by the 8-4 Tennessee Titans on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team subsequently announced the claim.

A season after leading the NFL with 164 tackles and signing a four-year extension worth $58 million, Cunningham was sacked by Houston after reports that he did not see eye to eye with coaches. He was inactive in Week 13 due to being late to a COVID-19 test and was also disciplined on multiple occasions by the team this year, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

The Titans host the AFC South's other 2-10 team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sunday, though it remains to be seen if Cunningham would be able to hit the ground running with his new squad that quickly.

In 10 games this season, Cunningham has seven starts, 67 tackles, four tackles for loss and three passes defended. Cunningham joins a Titans defense that's ranked 17th overall, but has struggled in large part against the pass (26th in the NFL vs. the pass).

Cunningham, who had 11 tackles against the Titans in Week 11, and Tennessee will play at Houston in Week 18 to wrap up the regular season.

