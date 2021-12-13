NFL panic season: Ravens and Bills at risk of missing playoffs? Giants and Bears to initiate major changes?

This team has been snakebit by injuries all season long. Shoot, J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards each tore an ACL before the season even kicked off! But Sunday in Cleveland, Baltimore was hit where it hurts most, as Lamar Jackson was carted to the locker room with a sprained ankle early in the second quarter.





Yes, the Ravens still stormed back from a 24-3 deficit, falling just short of stealing the game in a 24-22 final. John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta have established a special and unique culture, so that kind of fight -- with backup QB Tyler Huntley admirably amassing 315 total yards in relief -- shouldn't surprise anyone. And yes, the Ravens remain alone atop the division, thanks to the 49ers barely thwarting the Bengals' comeback bid. But if Jackson misses any time -- or just isn't his extraordinary self -- Baltimore could be buried by this remaining schedule:









Just a brutally challenging stretch to close out the regular season. That Week 18 bout could be Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s last game in a Steelers uniform. Think he'd be slightly motivated to go out with a win over the archrival Ravens?





Harbaugh said Monday that he "plans" to start Jackson against the Packers on Sunday. Baltimore NEEDS Lamar to be active and dynamic in the coming weeks. If not, a season that started at 5-1 could end with a thud. It's panic time in Charm City.