Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'plans' for Lamar Jackson (ankle) to start vs. Packers in Week 15

John Harbaugh isn't the most communicative coach when it comes to injuries. But he was willing to offer an update on Lamar Jackson -- and Ravens fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief.

"Lamar has an ankle sprain. It's not a high-ankle sprain, which is good news," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "We'll just have to see what it is from there and how he feels this week going forward and what it looks like."

Jackson exited Sunday's loss to the Browns in the first half after a defender rolled up on his legs. The star quarterback was soon carted to the locker room and unable to return, as backup Tyler Huntley nearly led Baltimore back from a 21-point deficit.

With Jackson avoiding a high-ankle sprain, which would all but assure missed time and a longer recovery, Harbaugh is hopeful the former MVP will be available for Week 15 versus the Packers. The 8-5 Ravens sit just one game ahead of the Browns and Bengals in the AFC North.

"The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there," Harbaugh said. "We'll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he'll go. If not, Tyler will be the quarterback."

Against Cleveland, Huntley provided a spark to what has been a struggling Ravens offense, leading four scoring drives in less than three quarters, including a pair of long TD drives in the fourth quarter. His final line (27-of-38 passing, 270 yards, 1 TD, 45 rushing yards) was a notable uptick from his first career start versus the Bears three weeks ago. Huntley played in the latter game because Jackson was ill.