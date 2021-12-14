Rams come together in critical win over Cardinals to preserve NFC West hopes

Not surprisingly, Donald set the tone. On the first play from scrimmage, he bull-rushed right guard Max Garcia into Murray for the sack. It would be one of three sacks and five tackles he finished with, not to mention a pass deflection that resulted in an interception when the Cardinals were within the shadow of the end zone. Donald was the AC outlet that others plugged in to. He provided the power that others drew from, allowing the Rams to avenge their earlier loss to the Cardinals.

"That's what the best do -- they play their best when their best is required," said Rams coach Sean McVay. "We talk about competitive greatness all the time. This guy is the epitome of competitive greatness. Really proud at Aaron, not at all surprised. He's a special player, special person. You felt his presence from the very first snap and then to the last one. He was outstanding tonight."

Los Angeles needed him at his best. It's not unusual for teams to lose players to positive COVID tests, but this case was unique. According to McVay they learned on Sunday that they would be without running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon. And just when they made those adjustments the team learned the morning of the game it would also be without Ramsey and Higbee, central figures in the defensive and offensive game plans, respectively.

"My initial reaction was, 'You've got to be s----ing me,'" McVay said. "Can't say enough about just the guys' ability to not flinch. You don't replace those kinds of guys, but that's why you have 48 guys that play on game day, and we certainly used everybody. Really proud of these guys. Proud to be associated with this group and just be a small part."

For a team that had lost just four times all season, there was a lot of questions facing the Rams. The consecutive losses to the Titans, 49ers and Packers raised doubt about their ability to raise their play. It wasn't just the defeat themselves, it was how they occurred, with Los Angeles also losing the physicality battle.

That was not an issue on Monday. Defensively, they consistently harassed Murray, sacking him four times and routinely making him uncomfortable in the pocket. In addition to sacking him on the Cardinals' first possession, Donald also pushed the pocket so deep that Murray was hit upon his release of another attempt. That type of pressure might have been factor when Murray released a pass early and missed wideout A.J. Green, who had gotten behind Kareem Moore near the goal line.

"I can't believe I missed him," Murray said on the sideline, when captured by TV cameras.

He threw for 383 yards but they came on 49 pass attempts. It was a given he would get his yards considering Darious Williams had to move into the No. 1 cornerback spot with Ramsey out, Moore was playing for the first time, and coordinator Raheem Morris had to adjust his calls accordingly. But all things considered the secondary held up and even kept Murray out of the end zone via the pass.

Part of that was due to the front seven. With Arizona (10-3) threatening in the first quarter, Donald deflected a pass on second-and-goal from the 3-yard line which resulted in an Ernest Jones interception. The turnover changed the flow of the game not only because the Rams went down and scored, but also because Arizona suddenly looked out of rhythm for stretches from there. But was it the turning point?