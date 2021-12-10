Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) returns to practice for first time in weeks

Aaron Rodgers and the practice fields have some reacquainting to do.

Rodgers returned to practice on Friday for the first time in three weeks. The quarterback has been playing through a toe injury suffered while he was training on his own during his COVID-related isolation period, but hasn't participated in practice during the weeks leading up to Green Bay's games.

"He was limited and took as many reps as he could," coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. "I thought he did a really nice job. It was good to have him back out there."

After a bye week and a second opinion that didn't change his health strategy, Rodgers seems to have improved enough to get some reps in before game day. His Packers meet a familiar foe in the Chicago Bears this weekend at Lambeau Field, and with a three-game lead in the division, a win Sunday would bring them closer to securing the division title.