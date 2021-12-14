Minority coaching candidates who deserve closer look in next NFL hiring cycle

Reggie Barlow, head coach, Virginia State University

After an eight-year NFL career during which he won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, Barlow returned to his alma mater, Alabama State, as the team's quarterbacks coach, before eventually taking over head-coaching duties in Year 3. Serving eight seasons in the big chair at Alabama State, Barlow posted winning records in his final five. As the Virginia State head coach since 2016, he's recorded three winning seasons. That includes the 2017 campaign, when the 10-1 Trojans claimed the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championship and Barlow was named CIAA Coach of the Year.

Mike Caldwell, inside linebackers coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Caldwell, who logged 11 years as an NFL linebacker, is currently in his 14th season as an NFL assistant coach. Over the course of his entire NFL career, he's played for and worked under a series of coaching greats, including Bill Belichick, Nick Saban, Andy Reid and Bruce Arians. This guy has paid his dues, cutting his teeth under some of the best minds in the game.

As a coach at Murray State in the early 1990s, I actually faced Caldwell during his playing days at Middle Tennessee State. I joined the Browns' scouting department as a pro personnel assistant in 1992, and one year later, we drafted Caldwell in the third round. During my three seasons with Caldwell in Cleveland, I always thought he was smart and thoughtful as a player; those traits have served him well as a coach.

Aden Durde, defensive line coach, Dallas Cowboys

Durde, a native of England, started carving his path toward the NFL as a player in the World League of American Football (later renamed NFL Europe). He also logged time on the practice squads of the Panthers and Chiefs. After his playing days, Durde spent six seasons as defensive coordinator for the London Warriors, who play in Great Britain's top American football league. He served a coaching internship with the Cowboys as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship, and then joined the Falcons in 2016, also as part of that program. I worked with Aden during this time in Atlanta and realized he has a tremendous eye for evaluating players and talent, a skill not all coaches possess. He is smart, hard-working and has the ability to connect and communicate with players while still maintaining a high level of accountability. Durde, who's in his first year as the Cowboys' defensive line coach, is one to keep a close eye on.

Tem Lukabu, defensive coordinator, Boston College

A native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lukabu is in his second season as defensive coordinator at Boston College under Jeff Hafley, whom Lukabu worked with for two seasons on the 49ers. Lukabu has coached in some capacity since 2006, also working NFL gigs for the Buccaneers (2012-13) and Bengals (2019). Prior to coaching, Lukabu was a three-year starting linebacker at Colgate, earning the Patriot League's Defensive Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons.

Jerod Mayo, inside linebackers coach, New England Patriots

The No. 10 overall pick as a linebacker out of Tennessee back in 2008, Mayo spent all eight of his NFL playing seasons in New England, where he's now in Year 3 as a coach. Having consumed over a decade of knowledge from Bill Belichick, Mayo has impressed many around the league with his rare work ethic and ability to connect with players. In fact, he interviewed for the Eagles' head-coaching job in the last hiring cycle.