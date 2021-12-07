Around the NFL

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

Published: Dec 07, 2021 at 08:48 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.

The award was first established in 1970 and was renamed after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999.

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League's most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter's spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day."

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson won the award in 2020. The 2021 winner will be revealed during NFL Honors, which airs Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on NFL Network.

Full list of nominees:

Each of these players support many different causes, ranging from social justice work, supporting veterans, fighting homelessness and more. For more information on the nominees and the award, visit NFL.com/manoftheyear.

