NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

Published: Dec 14, 2021 at 04:56 PM
David Carr

NFL.com Analyst

The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Monday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. You'll be able to check out the proceedings live by tuning into "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed." In the meantime, I've decided to once again make my own list of offensive players worthy of making this year's team.

Below, I have selected 21 players from the NFC who deserve to make this year's Pro Bowl, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Don't worry, I will get back to my usual offensive player rankings next week. Until then, here is my list of NFC offensive Pro Bowlers. (Click here for AFC offensive Pro Bowlers.)

NOTE: There is still time to fill out your own ballot, as fan voting concludes at midnight E.T. (9 p.m. PT) on Thursday.

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · QB1
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers · QB2
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams · QB3

At 44 years old, Brady leads the league in pass yards (4,134) and pass TDs (36) and has the Bucs (10-3) in good position to make a run at defending their title. While Brady is racking up production, Rodgers gets the nod for his efficiency. The Packers signal-caller is the only quarterback this season with at least 25 passing touchdowns (27) and fewer than five giveaways (four INTs). Not to mention, he's led Green Bay to a 10-2 mark as a starter. Stafford has been every bit the player I envisioned in Sean McVay's offense. He's one of just three QBs with 30 passing TDs through Week 14, and the fact that he's doing it in a new system deserves praise.

RUNNING BACK

Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings · RB1
Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · RB2
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson
Washington Football Team · RB3

Fresh off a 200-yard rushing performance in a much-needed Week 14 win, Cook is the catalyst of the Vikings' offense and just surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the third straight season. Fournette is running with a lot of confidence, and he should be. The veteran has 10 scrimmage TDs this season -- tying his career high in a season (2017 rookie year) -- and has given the Bucs balance for the first time since Tom Brady showed up in Tampa. Gibson is somewhat of a wild card with a number of other NFC backs (including Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Jones and Alvin Kamara) dealing with injuries or having down campaigns. The Football Team's RB1 has the second-most rushing yards in the NFC and ranks seventh overall.

FULLBACK

Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk
San Francisco 49ers · FB

It was a toss-up between Juszczyk and Minnesota's C.J. Ham, both vital parts of their respective offenses. Ultimately, Juszczyk's versatility gives him the edge. This season, he's caught 24 of his 30 targets (80 percent catch rate) for 236 yards and a touchdown, while having seven carries for 16 yards in the run game. A fullback's production isn't what traditionally makes him great; rather, it's being asked to do the dirty work as a blocker, and the 49ers' five-time Pro Bowler is one of the best at it.

WIDE RECEIVER

Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams · WR1
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings · WR2
Davante Adams
Davante Adams
Green Bay Packers · WR3
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers · WR4

Kupp, Jefferson and Adams aren't just the best receivers in the conference but in the entire NFL this season, with each boasting over 1,200 receiving yards. The amazing thing about what they're doing is that they still produce at the highest level when everyone knows they're getting the ball. Samuel has logged his first 1,000-yard receiving season as the 49ers' WR1, but he's also taken on an expanded role as part-time running back, making him one of the most electric players in the league in 2021 and a big reason the 49ers hold an NFC wild-card spot.

TIGHT END

George Kittle
George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers · TE1
Dallas Goedert
Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles · TE2

Like my colleague Bucky Brooks pointed out in his most recent notebook, Kittle is unmatched when he's healthy and on the field. Since returning from injury in Week 9, a span in which the 49ers have gone 4-2 and worked their way into a wild-card spot, Kittle has the highest PFF receiving grade (93.1) of all players with a minimum of 50 snaps. It's impressive, but his willingness to block in the run game is what makes him great. Goedert has excelled as the Eagles' TE1 since they traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals. Coming off his best game of the year -- catching all six of his targets for 105 yards and two TDs in a Week 13 win over the Jets -- he's on pace to have a career receiving campaign and is one TD shy of his high (five) in a season.

TACKLE

Trent Williams
Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers · OT1
Tyron Smith
Tyron Smith
Dallas Cowboys · OT2
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · OT3

Williams is having a career year and has the highest Pro Football Focus overall grade (99.0) and run-blocking grade (99.4) among offensive tackles with a minimum of 100 snaps. He's been worth every penny of that monster contract signed last March. Smith joins Williams as the only other tackle with an overall grade above 90 (91.7), possessing a balanced skill set that allows him to excel in pass pro (two sacks allowed this season) and in the run game. Finally, the Bucs' second-year tackle rounds out the group. Wirfs has allowed just one sack and nine total pressures in 615 pass-blocking snaps.

GUARD

Zack Martin
Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys · OG1
Ali Marpet
Ali Marpet
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · OG2
Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom
Atlanta Falcons · OG3

Another one of the Cowboys' key offensive linemen, Martin is an absolute stud in both the run and pass games -- allowing a total of four pressures, including one sack in 525 pass-blocking snaps this season -- for the best overall grade (94.6) among guards, per PFF. In his seventh season with the Bucs, Marpet is doing his part in protecting his 44-year-old quarterback, allowing one sack on 533 pass-blocking snaps. He has the fifth-best overall grade among guards. Lindstrom, who's enjoying a solid campaign in Year 3, claims the final spot here. Though he's given up a number of pressures in 522 pass-blocking snaps, he has yet to allow a sack. 

CENTER

Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce
Philadelphia Eagles · C1
Chase Roullier
Chase Roullier
Washington Football Team · C2

Kelce boasts Philly's second-highest PFF grade (84.7, behind only Dallas Goedert's 85.9) entering Week 15 thanks to his dominance in the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack, which is averaging 160 ground yards per game. Roullier gets the nod after quietly putting together a solid 2021 campaign. He has been steady in both the run and pass games for the Football Team, earning the fourth-highest PFF grade (81.4) among centers this season.

Follow David Carr on Twitter.

