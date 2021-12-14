NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

Like my colleague Bucky Brooks pointed out in his most recent notebook, Kittle is unmatched when he's healthy and on the field. Since returning from injury in Week 9, a span in which the 49ers have gone 4-2 and worked their way into a wild-card spot, Kittle has the highest PFF receiving grade (93.1) of all players with a minimum of 50 snaps. It's impressive, but his willingness to block in the run game is what makes him great. Goedert has excelled as the Eagles' TE1 since they traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals. Coming off his best game of the year -- catching all six of his targets for 105 yards and two TDs in a Week 13 win over the Jets -- he's on pace to have a career receiving campaign and is one TD shy of his high (five) in a season.