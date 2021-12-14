Raiders' Allegiant Stadium expected host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

It appears Las Vegas will add a Super Bowl to the list of upcoming NFL events it will host in the coming years.
At their annual meeting in Dallas on Wednesday, NFL owners are expected to approve Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as the host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The plan was first reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal.
New Orleans had been the planned site for 2024, but the league's move to a 17-game regular-season schedule pushed the date of the Super Bowl back by one week, and created a conflict with the city's Mardi Gras celebration. New Orleans will instead host the Super Bowl in 2025, when Mardi Gras won't commence until March.
Las Vegas also has been selected as the host for the upcoming Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, and next year's NFL Draft (April 28-30, 2022).
Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., while Super Bowl LVII is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the following year.