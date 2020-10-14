New Orleans to host 2025 Super Bowl; 2024 SB now TBD

Super Bowl LVIII is on the move.

NFL owners pushed the Super Bowl slated to be played in New Orleans in 2024 to 2025, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.

With the league moving to 17 regular-season games next year, thereby pushing the Super Bowl back a week in subsequent seasons, a 2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans would have conflicted with Mardi Gras that year, which is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Pushing the game to 2025 alleviates the issue, as Mardi Gras that year isn't until March 4.

The decision opens up the 2024 Super Bowl to be awarded to a new host city. A place like Las Vegas, which had the 2020 draft canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and boasts a shiny new stadium, could be a logical fit to slide into the rotation.