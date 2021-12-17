What's wrong with Dak Prescott? How can the Jaguars recover from the Urban Meyer disaster?

Studying the tape, it is apparent that Prescott has not been in rhythm since returning from his calf injury. He has missed a series of routine throws that were layups at the start of the season. Part of Prescott's struggles could be attributed to the lack of chemistry and continuity due to various injury-related absences of Amari Cooper﻿, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup﻿. Each of the Cowboys' top three receivers has missed time, and the vaunted trio has not logged many snaps together as a unit. Despite his experience, Prescott needs practice time and game reps with his top targets to develop the kind of telepathic connection that produces big plays on improvisation and instincts. With the passing game lacking rhythm, Dallas' offense has bogged down, seriously lacking the explosive plays that fueled the attack earlier this season. Perhaps those plays will reappear now that the pass-catching trio is regaining chemistry and trust.

The Cowboys could also help Prescott get back on track by supporting the QB with a more consistent running game. Although he has shown the capacity to carry the offense as a thrower, Dak is more efficient and effective when Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are pitching in as productive runners. Defenses are forced to play more single-high safety coverage, which leads to easier throws on the outside with receivers facing one-on-one coverage. In addition, the removal of two-high-safety looks creates more big plays with the seams and boundaries open for business. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore needs to display more patience and discipline as a play-caller when runs are not producing big plays. The ground attack has long-term benefits over the course of a game, inherently making life easier for the quarterback. Of course, part of the problem is that Elliott and Pollard have been dealing with health issues of their own.

Still, Dallas might be better served taking a more conservative approach heading down the stretch. With the defense playing at an elite level, the Cowboys do not need to push the envelope on offense to win games. Parsons and Co. have shown the ability to keep the score down while generating turnovers and creating scoring chances. This defensive dominance should encourage McCarthy to opt for a complementary-football approach that places a premium on ball security and limits costly mistakes.

While Prescott's critics would undoubtedly take him to task for morphing into a "game manager" after signing a blockbuster deal that pays him at an elite level, the NFL is a bottom-line business in which wins trump everything else. If the Cowboys are about winning more than style points, they might want to scale back on risk-taking and instruct their veteran quarterback to play it safe until the game dictates a change in strategy.