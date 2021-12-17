2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in non-playoff bowl games

5) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (6-1, 188)

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X vs. Utah

Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET | Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) | ESPN

A Rose Bowl matchup against the Utes is a great opportunity for Olave and fellow top-100 prospect DT Haskell Garrett to complete their careers with the Buckeyes. Olave's smooth routes and fine footwork on the sideline have caught scouts' eyes for four years. He's had more drops than in previous years, however, so a strong outing against Utah's talented secondary should be beneficial to his draft evaluation.

4) Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (5-11, 184)*

Outback Bowl vs. Arkansas

Jan. 1, 12 p.m. ET | Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) | ESPN2

Dotson and teammates Jaquan Brisker (safety), Arnold Ebiketie (edge rusher) and Tariq Castro-Fields (cornerback) have all accepted Senior Bowl invites as likely top-100 draft picks. The team's last game was in the snow against Michigan State, which made things difficult on the Nittany Lions' defenders, but Dotson still excelled, catching eight passes for 137 yards and scoring twice in the slippery conditions. His physicality on the line and downfield will be challenged by physical Arkansas corners in the Outback Bowl.

3) Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College (6-3, 316)*

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton vs. East Carolina

Dec. 27, 2:30 p.m. ET | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.) | ESPN

Johnson and fellow potential top-100 pick Alec Lindstrom take on an East Carolina team ranked in the lower half of the FBS in rushing defense. That's not a good sign for the Pirates, whose defensive tackles will have to deal with Johnson moving them off the line and stoning their pass-rush moves. The former Davidson College lineman had no problem adjusting to the ACC whether playing left tackle or guard over the past three years, not only forcing big defenders off the ball but attacking linebackers and safeties in space. He's among the top five O-linemen in the draft class.

2) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (6-1, 225)*

LendingTree Bowl vs. Eastern Michigan

Dec. 18, 5:45 p.m. ET | Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.) | ESPN

Despite possessing excellent physical traits and the fortitude to lead his offense even when facing a deficit, Willis does have some things to prove in this bowl game. He's thrown 12 interceptions over his last seven games, so scouts would like to see him take better care of the ball. Willis has dealt with constant pressure as defenses overrun his offensive line, but he's also forced throws that had little hope for success. Eastern Michigan has just seven interceptions this season, so if the Flames protect Willis, he can fire passes to all parts of the field -- or escape the pocket and use his strong and elusive running style. He would gain momentum heading into the Senior Bowl with a strong performance.

1) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (6-3, 235)*

