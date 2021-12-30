2022 NFL Draft: Top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff

5) Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6-1, 220)*

Capital One Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET | Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | ESPN

Haskins and the Wolverines' offensive line (which won the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top unit) will be facing one of their toughest challenges of the year in Georgia's rushing defense, which ranks third in the country as of this writing. Michigan's bruising runner only managed 47 yards on 19 carries against Wisconsin's top-rated defense earlier this year, but he and the team have improved since that early-season matchup. If Haskins can feel his way through traffic to exploit creases and churn through tackles as he's wont to do, NFL teams will have no choice but to consider him a future workhorse back.

4) Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia (6-4, 325)*

Capital One Orange Bowl vs. Michigan

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET | Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | ESPN

Salyer's 6-4, 325-pound frame will lead many NFL general managers to project him to guard, where he would excel. However, his pass protection skills have been strong this year despite fighting through an injury that cost him four games. If he shows the agility, strong hands and recovery ability to keep his quarterback clean against Michigan edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, it could convince teams to at least give him a shot outside.

3) Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (6-4, 215)*

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic vs. Alabama

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. ET | AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) | ESPN

No prospect has more riding on his College Football Playoff performance. Ridder has played well this year, distributing passes from the pocket when the offensive line gives him time and receivers hold up their end of the bargain. His accuracy in the intermediate and deep passing game has been good at times, but consistently aligning his lower and upper body on throws outside the hashes will endear him to NFL offensive coordinators. Ridder's stock will also rise if he can move within the pocket to avoid a supreme pass rusher like Will Anderson -- then keep his eyes downfield to find his targets. Using his legs to glide past the Tide's athletic linebackers will also intrigue teams looking for a true playmaker at the quarterback position.

2) Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (6-6, 340)

Capital One Orange Bowl vs. Michigan

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET | Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | ESPN

Davis was not the every-down factor Georgia needed him to be against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, though he did present issues for the Tide when they tried to run between the tackles. Earlier in the season, Davis showed he can get into the backfield and move to the hashes to make plays. He must display those abilities again (while not being a liability if the Wolverines move with tempo) for teams to project him as a top-15 overall selection.

1) Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (6-6, 265)

Capital One Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET | Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | ESPN